CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited Launches eNaviX, Expanding Access to Carbon Monitoring and Carbon Credit Monetization for SMEs

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “CCSC”) (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced the launch of “eNaviX”, a carbon footprint monitoring system designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This marks a strategic milestone as the Company introduces its first end-user product, expanding beyond its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) operations, as it endeavors to help businesses addressing the global carbon regulatory landscape.

eNaviX is designed to provide SMEs with a low-cost, easy-to-deploy solution for Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) carbon footprint monitoring and energy management. eNaviX is engineered around two patented architectures for intelligent and sustainable cooling: the dual-door air-to-liquid cooling architecture for cabinet systems and the modularized Hybrid Cooling Distribution Unit (HCDU) for liquid-cooled cabinets. The product is also compatible with third-party carbon data platforms, enabling real-time carbon footprint tracking, statistical analysis, and cloud synchronization to help businesses manage ESG reporting requirements and address compliance-related risks. Together, these features are designed to support lower power usage effectiveness (PUE), 24/7 stable operation, real-time carbon monitoring, quantified energy efficiency, and carbon credit monetization through a one-stop energy management platform.

The launch of eNaviX represents CCSC’s strategic response to the rapidly tightening global carbon regulatory landscape. Carbon border adjustment mechanisms are being implemented across major economies, with the European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU CBAM) already in effect and similar measures scheduled or proposed in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Japan, and China over the coming years. By offering an end-to-end service, from real-time monitoring and analytics to carbon credit monetization, eNaviX aims to help SMEs mitigate compliance risks and reduce energy costs.

Mr. Kung Lok Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, “With carbon regulations taking effect across major economies, small and medium-sized enterprises face increasing pressure to monitor and manage their carbon footprint. eNaviX is our answer to this challenge—the name captures our vision, with ‘e’ for energy, ecology, and electronics, ‘Navi’ for navigator, and ‘X’ for the X-factor that helps businesses stand out in the green economy. The product aims to deliver a one-stop solution with low deployment barriers, helping businesses achieve long-term cost savings while generating carbon credit revenue through regulatory compliance. This launch also marks an important milestone for CCSC, as we introduce our first product directly serving end users, opening a new chapter for the Company. We are committed to helping SMEs navigate their transition into the global green economy while we strive to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces interconnect products under both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) models for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com.

