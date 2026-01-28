Bottomline Recognized as a Leader in AI-Enabled Midmarket Treasury and Risk Management

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global provider of business payments and cash management, today announced its position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Midmarket Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2025–2026 Vendor Assessmenti. Bottomline considers the IDC MarketScape to be a widely regarded, independent benchmark for technology providers, helping treasury teams identify trusted solutions when choosing technology in a fast-changing market.

Across banks and corporates, teams are dealing with growing pressure around payments, cash visibility, and operational risk. Bottomline’s corporate payments hub and cash management solutions help address those challenges by centralizing cash visibility across multiple banks and regions, automating payment workflows, and strengthening fraud detection and compliance controls. These capabilities give finance leaders a clearer, more real-time view of their operations and help address common challenges such as fragmented systems and manual processes.

As the technology landscape shifts, Bottomline continues to invest in AI that strengthens core treasury work and helps teams keep pace with the demands of modern payments and cash operations. The focus is on practical support that fits naturally into day-to-day finance activity.

“To us, this recognition affirms our commitment to helping treasury and payments professionals keep cash flowing, payments running smoothly, and risks in check,” said Colin Swain, Head of Corporate Solutions, Product Management at Bottomline. “It also reinforces the work we are doing with Bea, our AI agent that supports finance teams with everyday tasks like payment checks, accurate cash views, and fraud alerts. Our goal is to make their work easier, faster, and more secure, so teams can spend more time on strategy and less time on manual effort.”

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $181 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Bottomline Contact

Heather Pavliga

pr@bottomline.com

____________________

i IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Midmarket Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment, doc #US53006325, December 2025