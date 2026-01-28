MISTRAS Group Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Advance Governance, Cash Flow Discipline, and Infrastructure Growth

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, today announced several strategic leadership appointments that further strengthen the Company’s governance, financial discipline, and operational execution as it advances its long-term growth strategy.

The Company has appointed Eileen Coggins as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary; Istvan Bodo as Vice President of Working Capital Management; and Philip Resciniti as Vice President of Building and Infrastructure.

“These appointments directly support our priorities around disciplined execution, strong governance, and sustainable value creation,” said Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MISTRAS Group. “Each of these leaders brings proven experience aligned with improving cash flow, managing risk, and scaling operations in key growth markets.”

Legal, Governance, and Risk Management

Eileen Coggins joins MISTRAS as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, overseeing legal, compliance, governance, and enterprise risk management. Her appointment reinforces the Company’s focus on strong governance, regulatory discipline, and effective risk oversight as MISTRAS continues to operate across highly regulated global markets.

Working Capital and Cash Flow Execution

Istvan Bodo has been appointed Vice President of Working Capital Management, with responsibility for enterprise-wide initiatives to improve cash conversion, billing and collections efficiency, and liquidity. Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, Bodo will drive improvements across order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes to support margin performance and balance sheet strength.

Infrastructure Market Expansion

Philip Resciniti has been appointed Vice President of Building and Infrastructure, responsible for strategy, operational performance, and growth across MISTRAS’ civil infrastructure, transportation, and building services. His leadership supports the Company’s focus on expanding participation in long-duration infrastructure programs and public-sector investment cycles.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

