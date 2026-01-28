ThriveCart Introduces ThrivePay Installments, a Card-Linked Alternative to BNPL

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveCart , the leading no-code sales and payments platform used by digital course creators, coaches, and online entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of ThrivePay Installments , an innovative new payment method designed to combine pre-authorized credit card limits with short, medium, and long-term installment payments for customers seeking to finance their purchases.

In the U.S. alone, consumers hold an estimated $4.1 trillion in per-authorized credit, with roughly $3.3 trillion available to spend—highlighting a large pool of existing credit that remains underutilized for premium digital purchases.

Unlike popular buy now, pay later (BNPL) providers, which rely on location-specific underwriting and credit checks resulting in new consumer loans, ThrivePay Installments uses a customer's existing credit card limits to split a payment over 3, 6, or 12 months, while paying the merchant upfront. This applies to one-time payments of digital or physical goods, as well as subscriptions.

“The digital economy has moved upmarket,” said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart. “BNPL works well for smaller local purchases, but ThrivePay Installments extends installment payments globally and to higher-ticket products, with approval rates doubling to approximately 85%.”

ThriveCart has processed more than $8 billion in sales across 70+ million transactions, supporting everything from one-time purchases and subscriptions to split payments, fixed-term contracts, and pay-what-you-like options. As creators and digital businesses move toward higher-priced offerings, existing BNPL options, while still delivering an average +7% conversion uplift, often fall short, especially with larger value and cross-border transactions.

ThrivePay Installments is designed to fill that gap, enabling larger transactions and expanding pay-later access to merchants in markets traditionally underserved by loan-based financing providers.

“We designed ThrivePay to avoid originating new consumer debt,” added Georgios Kartakis, Head of Payments at ThriveCart. “This means we can unlock pre-existing credit available to a customer in the U.S., to a merchant based almost anywhere globally, all without creating new loan obligations. This is a huge advantage ThriveCart merchants now have over their competitors.”

For more information about ThrivePay, click here: www.thrivecart.com/thrivepay-launch

About ThriveCart

ThriveCart is the leading no-code sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. ThriveCart powers over 75,000 businesses and 12 million enrolled students, generating over $2 billion in annual sales. The platform provides all the tools businesses need to create high-converting checkout experiences, manage powerful affiliate campaigns, and deliver seamless student experiences with its built-in learning management system, Learn/Learn+.