BOS Further Expands Defense Business with New $510,000 Robotics Order

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC) announced today that its Robotics Division has secured a new $510,000 order from a major Israeli defense customer. The order is for delivery by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Roee Ivgy, General Manager of the Robotic Division, commented: "This newest order is for a fully integrated robotic production line for the munitions industry. Our system helps munitions manufacturers to reduce labor dependency, increase production capacity, and incorporate inline quality checks to enhance quality assurance. This is a repeated order for a specific production line that has deployed across our client production sites worldwide, demonstrating the value of BOS robotic system for the defense industry."

Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The global defense industry market continues to be a major growth driver for our robotics division. We are excited to see the positive business results of our robotic production lines, leading to repeat orders with this customer for its production facilities in Israel and overseas. Successful programs such as this continue to generate new business opportunities as defense manufacturers seek similar benefits for their production challenges across a diverse array of defense industry products."

The company intends to announce its initial full year 2026 outlook as part of its upcoming results call for the year ended December 31, 2025, to take place in March. The Company has reported record revenue and net income results through the first nine months of 2025, leading it to increase its full year 2025 outlook to $48 million in revenue and $3.1 million in net income.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.



For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com .

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-3542525925

eyac@boscom.com