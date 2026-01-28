North Texas Food Bank to Host 26th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser on February 26

Dallas, TX, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will host the 26th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Perot Family Campus in Plano. Presented by Kroger, the evening will bring the community together for a meaningful experience featuring tastings from leading local chefs, beverages, and the opportunity to take home a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bowl created by local artists. Empty Bowls highlights a simple but powerful truth: hunger is real in our community, and it takes all of us working together to make a difference.

“We’re excited to mark the 26th year of Empty Bowls and the lasting impact this event has had in supporting our mission to close the hunger gap in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Together with our presenting sponsor, Kroger, Empty Bowls has helped provide nearly 9 million meals for children, families, and seniors. Kroger’s continued partnership, from food donations to financial support, plays an essential role in helping our neighbors get the food they need.”

The event will feature live entertainment by the Texas Jazz Cats, a wine pull, and a silent auction. In addition to great food and entertainment, each guest can select a handcrafted bowl made by a local artisan to take home, serving as a reminder that not everyone has access to a full bowl.

Culinary Talent at the Event

This year’s celebrity chef is Nikky Phinyawatana, founder and chef of the popular Asian Mint restaurant group in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Known for her thoughtful approach to Thai cuisine, she has earned honors such as Dallas Eater’s #1 Best Thai Food and a spot on CultureMap’s Top 100 Restaurants list. In 2024, she debuted her cookbook, Thai Food and Travel with Chef Nikky. She launched her own signature sauces, now available at Asian Mint locations, online, and at Central Market stores throughout Dallas. Her passion for sharing bold flavors and authentic experiences brings a special energy to this year’s Empty Bowls event.

Supporting the Fight Against Hunger

Proceeds from Empty Bowls directly support the North Texas Food Bank’s hunger relief programs at a time when need remains high. Texas continues to rank first nationally in the number of people facing hunger, with nearly 744,000 individuals across NTFB’s 12-county service area unsure where their next meal will come from. Roughly one-third of those impacted are children.

“Kroger is proud to continue our support of Empty Bowls as the presenting sponsor,” said John Votava, Director of Corporate Affairs for Kroger’s Dallas Division. “Through our Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment, we work year-round with the North Texas Food Bank to provide families across North Texas with access to the fresh, nutritious food and resources they need when they need it the most.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $100, with each ticket helping provide 300 meals for neighbors in need. Tickets can be purchased at https://ntfb.org/event/empty-bowls-2026/.

“We’re deeply thankful for the continued commitment of our sponsors, including Kroger, Ewing Buick GMC, MUFG Bank, 4Change Energy, USA Compression, AMN Healthcare, WellMed, Jan Pruitt Family, Ben E Keith and AlphaGraphics,” said Cunningham. “Their support, along with the generosity of Chef Nikky Phinyawatana, participating chefs, Trinity Ceramics, the Dallas Area Woodturners, and local artisans, makes this event possible and helps drive real impact for families across North Texas.”

Sponsorships Still Available

Sponsorship opportunities for Empty Bowls remain available. For more information, please contact corporate@ntfb.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachments