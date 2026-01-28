New AI-Powered Partnership Platform Collective OS Offers Collaboration Solution for Agencies & Consulting Firms

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective OS made its public debut this morning as a new AI-powered tool designed to help marketing agencies and consulting firms source trusted partners, fill service gaps, and never miss another revenue opportunity.

With the marketing industry shifting and brands increasingly expecting full-service support, small and mid-sized agencies are having to do more with less. Collective OS exists to make inter-agency collaboration easier, more scalable, and more rewarding. By making it more accessible to find the right partners, build trust quickly, and start working together seamlessly, the platform helps agencies unlock new revenue opportunities without adding increased headcounts and unnecessary overhead costs.

“In a world where agencies are becoming leaner, teams are more distributed, and individuals are building businesses of their own, collaborations are the next natural evolution to helping agencies move faster and win more, together,” said Jason Flack, CEO and co-founder of Collective OS. “The era of the isolated agency is over. To win today, firms need more than just a contact list; they need a trusted ecosystem that allows them to scale without the overhead. We built Collective OS because traditional business development is broken. We are giving agencies the infrastructure to replace cold outreach with warm opportunity and turn partnerships into a repeatable growth engine.

Collective OS acts as an AI connector for agencies and consulting firms, using advanced algorithms to analyze each firm’s structure, services, skills, past work, and growth aspirations. The platform helps firms discover and get discovered by complementary partners enabling each respective firm to act more full-service in nature.



“The market is shifting,” continued Flack. “Clients want the agility of a boutique firm with the capabilities of a global network. Collective OS bridges that gap. By operationalizing trust, we empower independent firms to combine their expertise and compete directly with the world’s largest holding companies—not by merging, but by aligning. It’s not just about connecting; it’s about giving firms the power to win bigger, together.”

Organizations must apply and undergo a vetting process before being approved to join. Once accepted, members can build detailed profiles and define partnership goals, enabling the algorithm to match them with like-minded, complementary collaborators that can help expand their capabilities and deliver greater value to clients. From there, organizations can explore, connect, and collaborate by sharing opportunities, co-developing proposals, managing contracts, and processing payments, all within one unified platform designed to remove the friction from partnership development.

“For too long, partnerships have been treated as a marketing buzzword rather than a business strategy. We don't just make introductions; we remove the friction from growth. Collective OS replaces ad-hoc networking with a data-driven system that helps firms identify the right partners, activate opportunities, and generate predictable revenue. We are turning trust into a scalable asset,” said Freddie Laker, Collective OS co-founder and Chief Growth Officer.



Following its initial public beta period, Collective OS has secured $2.5 million in funding from investors such as Early Light Capital, Team Ignite Ventures, and The Band. The capital has fueled key product advancements designed to meet the growing demand for project-based work and will continue driving enhancements across the platform’s ecosystem of services. The company has also onboarded just under 1,000 agencies on the platform and facilitated more than $5 million in deals between partners during this time.

Collective OS is now available for creative, marketing, and advertising agencies, as well as consulting firms looking to modernize and optimize how they discover new business through partnerships. For more information, visit joincollectiveos.com .

About Collective OS

Collective OS is a growth platform for professional services firms. We help agencies and consultancies scale by giving them a better way to find trusted partners, combine their skills to pitch larger projects, and share client opportunities. Instead of relying on cold sales tactics, our members use Collective OS to turn their professional network into a reliable source of new business. We provide the tools and vetted connections firms need to stop selling alone and start winning together. Learn more at joincollectiveos.com .

Media Contact

Ellie Sachs

Carve Communications

ellie@carvecomms.com