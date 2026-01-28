Carve Communications Hosts Carve-X @ Toy Fair – Exclusive Event Features Hottest Toys and Games from Industry Leaders, Challenger Brands, and Start-Ups





NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carve Communications, the public relations agency known for intentional, proactive execution that delivers outcomes, is hosting the fifth edition of Carve-X during Toy Fair®, the largest and most influential toy show in the Western Hemisphere, from February 14-17, 2026 in New York City.

The Ultimate Media Experience, Carve-X @ Toy Fair is an exclusive invitation-only event that gives reporters, producers, creators and industry experts access to the newest and hottest toys, games, and more in an intimate and immersive setting in a high-rise apartment overlooking NYC. Different from other media showcases, there are no 6-ft tables, no pull up banners and no PR folks competing for media attention at Carve-X. Taking place just four blocks north of the Javits Center, every product is featured in an environment matching how a child would play and interact with each item, whether it be a bedroom, a living room, play area, kitchen or outdoor space. Last year's event featured more than 15 brands and hosted over 50 media and influencers.

“Carve-X started as an idea to take media-only product events to the next level, not just in terms of what media attend but in how the media interact with the products on display,” said David Barkoe, CEO and Founder of Carve Communications. “Now we’re hosting our fifth Carve-X which is bigger and better than all the rest. We’ve taken feedback not just from our clients, but from the media on how to give them more access, more time, more information and most importantly, hands-on exposure with each product so they can more fully understand and illustrate the UVPs of each when they write their stories.”

Founded over 11 years ago, Carve Communications is known for its sustainable model of PR, rooted in clearly defined messaging and quality outcomes for brands within toys and consumer electronics, home, construction, logistics, healthcare and other industries.

“The Toy Association has done an incredible job of evolving Toy Fair over the years, keeping it relevant and essential for the entire industry each and every year,” explained Scott Goldberg, Managing Director and EVP of Carve Communications. “While some brands remain focused on retailer meetings and taking actual orders at Toy Fair, Carve-X is an opportunity for brands that need help prioritizing media engagement, providing access and getting their products in the media’s hands. That’s what Carve-X is all about; the brands that understand the potential impact media exposure can have at the show. It can literally be the difference maker for the entire year. That’s also why we have a handful of returning brand partners that have now participated in 3 or 4 Carve-X events.”

Companies seeking PR representation to capitalize on the endless opportunities Toy Fair® has to offer should contact Scott@carvecomms.com.

Media (reporters, producers & content creators) interested in booking appointments with Carve clients at the Javits Center and/or Carve-X should contact Nicole@carvecomms.com.

Learn more about the Carve-X event series at www.carvecomms.com/carve-x and about Carve Communications as a whole at www.carvecomms.com.

ABOUT CARVE COMMUNICATIONS:

Carve Communications is a public relations agency existing at the intersection of innovation and everyday life. Carve builds and executes sustainable PR strategies that help clients – whether a global brand, growth-stage company or innovative startup – meet their business objectives through a process rooted in generating awareness, establishing authority, driving engagement and fostering activation. As a result, the agency helps C-Suite and marketing and communications executives demonstrate value, grow their business and transform their industry through strategic media relations, thought leadership, content creator and customer advocacy, unique partnerships and storytelling. Most important, is that Carve serves as a partner to its clients – not just another agency – and focuses on delivering measurable value that moves the needle. Carve was named one of Agency Elite’s Top 100 Agencies in 2024 and 2025. To learn more about the agency and determine if Carve Communications is the right fit for your company, visit www.carvecomms.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdea6d24-66e5-47fe-889e-3b2c1e0cc6ba