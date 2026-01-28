Relay and Industrial Controls Industry Research Report 2026: $190+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Relay and Industrial Controls Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Relay and Industrial Controls Market is forecasted to sustain steady growth, expanding from $155.4 billion in 2025 to $161.14 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 3.7%. Notable growth factors in the historical period include heightened industrial automation, adoption of electromagnetic relays, demand for process efficiency, and the expansion of manufacturing sectors and industrial electronics.
Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $190.94 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.3%. Drivers of this future growth include the integration of AI into control systems, growth in smart manufacturing, adoption of IoT-enabled devices, and a rising demand for energy-efficient relays. Key trends forecasted for this period involve predictive maintenance using AI, smart factory automation, the integration of industrial IoT, and the advancement of cyber-physical systems for manufacturing.
A significant factor driving expansion is the growth of manufacturing industries, which utilize relays and industrial controls for process automation, regulation, and precision control. For instance, in September 2024, UK manufacturers reported a total product sales increase, reflecting the positive trajectory in manufacturing.
Major companies like Littelfuse Inc. are leading innovation by developing advanced solutions such as load-powered latching relays that improve energy efficiency. These relays utilize energy directly harvested from the load, which simplifies integration and reduces power consumption in smart building systems. In November 2025, Littelfuse Inc. unveiled the CPC1601M, which supports zero-power operation, enhancing efficiency in applications such as smart thermostats and HVAC systems.
Acquisitions further characterize market dynamics, as demonstrated by Standex's purchase of Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd. in February 2024, which strengthens their portfolio in precision switching solutions and broadens their foothold in the Asian market.
Leading companies in the market include ABB Ltd, Siemens, Honeywell International, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Omron Corporation, and Rockwell Automation, among others. These firms are adopting strategies to navigate rapid changes in global trade relations and tariffs that influence the market by raising import costs and disrupting supply chains, especially in Asia-Pacific regions like China and Taiwan.
Despite challenges, the relay and industrial controls market encompasses further opportunities with local sourcing initiatives and innovations in cost-efficient products. The market values are reflected in sales of various relay and control systems used across industries such as military, industrial automation, and electronics. Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market, followed by North America, indicating broad geographic influence.
This market analysis indicates a comprehensive perspective with insights into current and future trends, competitive landscape, opportunities, and geographical market segments relevant for stakeholders in the relay and industrial controls industry. The report highlights strategic recommendations for navigating the fast-evolving international environment while providing detailed data to support growth and innovation.
Market Scope
- Markets Covered: Relays, Industrial Control Components, Control and Protection Devices, Connectivity and Assembly Components.
- Control Architecture: Basic and Automated Industrial Control Systems.
- Applications: Industrial Automation, Automotive, Household Appliances, Electronics, Mining, Defense, Energy, and others.
- Subsegments: Detailed categorizations within relay types, industrial control components, protection devices, and connectors.
- Notable Companies: Prominent players like ABB Ltd, Siemens, Honeywell, and others are profiled.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$161.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$190.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
- Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification
- Predictive Maintenance Using AI
- Smart Factory Automation
- Industrial IoT Integration
- Cyber-Physical Systems for Manufacturing
- Electrification of Industrial Controls
Companies Featured
- ABB Ltd
- Siemens
- Honeywell International Incorporation
- Emerson Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SA
- Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation
- Omron Corporation
- Rockwell Automation
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Fuji Electric
- Alstom
- Crydom Corp
- Coto Technology
- Fujitsu Ltd
- StandexMeder Electronics GmbH
- Teledyne Relays Inc
- Comus International
- FANUC Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Vega Grieshaber KG
- Danfoss A/S
- CHINT Electrics
- IDEM Safety Switches Ltd.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Crouzet Automatismes SAS
- Sensata Technologies Holding plc
- Schaltbau Holding AG
- Phoenix Mecano AG
- Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG
- Sprecher Automation GmbH
- IDEC Corporation
- Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG
- Balluff GmbH
- Turck Inc.
- IFM Electronic GmbH
- Banner Engineering Corp
