Cynomi Launches the Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards to Honor Leading Service Providers Transforming Cybersecurity into a Strategic Business Advantage

Boston, Massachusetts and Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the Security Growth Platform powered by CISO Intelligence, today announced the launch of the company’s Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards, a new program designed to recognize the leaders, teams, and emerging talent advancing cyber advisory within security program management—elevating cybersecurity from a technical function into a strategic business capability.

As cyber risk increasingly shapes executive decision-making, organizations need more than tools, they need trusted advisors who can translate risk into business outcomes, guide resilience planning, and build confidence at the leadership level. The Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards celebrate those delivering measurable impact across the vCISO, vCIO, CISO-as-a-Service, and the broader MSP, MSSP, and IT services ecosystems—highlighting the practices shaping the future of cybersecurity services.

“These awards recognize the people who are moving cybersecurity into the boardroom conversation—driving resilience, earning executive trust, and delivering outcomes that protect customers and strengthen businesses,” said Tim Coach, Chief Evangelist of Community and Channels, Cynomi. “We created this program to spotlight the leaders raising the bar for cyber advisory—those who have made security a true business enabler through repeatable, scalable program management.”

Introducing the Founding Cohort of Transformational Cyber Leaders

Cynomi will launch this new awards program with the recognition of the inaugural Founding Cohort of Transformational Cyber Leaders, honored for redefining how cybersecurity supports business strategy, executive alignment, and measurable resilience. These honorees represent a new model of security leadership that scales beyond one-off engagements to deliver consistent outcomes across entire customer portfolios.

Transformational Cyber Leader Award — Founding Cohort Honorees:

Review the contributions and profiles of these Transformational Cyber Leaders in full.

The Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards Are Now Open for Nomination Across All Categories

This award program highlights outcomes, leadership, and trust, recognizing the people and practices advancing cyber advisory as a modern security discipline. It is free to enter in all categories including:

Transformational Cyber Leader Award (Individual)

(Individual) Women in Cyber Leadership Award (Individual)

(Individual) Cyber Advisory Team of the Year (Team)

(Team) Emerging Cyber Leader Award (Individual)

(Individual) Community Champion Award (Peer-Nominated & Community-Voted | Individual)

(Peer-Nominated & Community-Voted | Individual) Cyber Resilience Impact Award (Individual or Team)

Awards Timeline

January 29, 2026: Announcement of the Founding Cohort of Transformational Cyber Leaders. Award presentation live at Right of Boom, February 3-6 in Las Vegas.

Nominations across all award categories July 31, 2026: Deadline for all submissions

Deadline for all submissions September 2026: Next award recipients announced and formally recognized

The Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards reflect Cynomi’s mission to help service providers scale trusted advisory models that protect more customers, improve resilience, and strengthen businesses. By highlighting leaders who have operationalized security program management and measurable outcomes, the program aims to accelerate the industry-wide shift toward cybersecurity as a strategic discipline—delivered consistently, credibly, and at scale.

Review our Founding Cohort Winners and submit a nomination for the Cyber Advisory Excellence Awards here.

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence—with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose built for MSPs and MSSPs, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. To learn more visit www.cynomi.com.

