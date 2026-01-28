Measuring and Control Instruments Industry Research Report 2026: $1,220 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Measuring and Control Instruments Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The measuring and control instruments market is experiencing marked growth, with significant expansion anticipated over the coming years. From a valuation of $886.78 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $940.57 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors fueling growth include increased industrial automation, aerospace navigation expansions, heightened laboratory analytical instrument use, and expanding demand for electromedical devices. The early adoption of digital measuring devices has also played a crucial role.

The forecast period sees even stronger growth prospects, with the market poised to hit $1.22 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Key growth drivers will be the surging demand for smart measurement systems, the evolution of connected industrial ecosystems, reliance on biomedical instrumentation, and the integration of cloud-based control platforms. Emerging trends highlight AI-powered capabilities, intelligent manufacturing, IoT-enabled sensors, digital data management, and cutting-edge precision instruments in biomedical applications.

Global governmental investments in smart cities are bolstering demand for measuring and control instruments. These cities employ advanced technologies, including GPS and M2M communication, to enhance citizen safety and infrastructural efficiency. Initiatives are particularly prominent in China, India, and the EU, with nearly 300 pilot projects in place, propelling demand for navigational, measuring, and electromedical instruments.

In advancing the market landscape, companies are prioritizing innovation, particularly in developing compact designs for various laboratory settings. For instance, Advantest Corporation launched the nanoSCOUTER in June 2024, a cutting-edge fine particle measurement instrument notable for its compact build and AI-enhanced identification capabilities.

Strategic acquisitions continue to shape the market, as illustrated by Dover Corporation's acquisition of SIKORA AG in June 2025, which aims to enhance Dover's technological capabilities and product offerings significantly.

The sector features major players such as Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Honeywell International Inc., among others. These companies remain integral to satisfying the burgeoning demand across diverse industries.

Nonetheless, global trade dynamics, particularly tariffs, are impacting the market by escalating the costs of imported components, which is most acutely felt in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. While posing challenges, the situation is accelerating local sourcing strategies, promoting regional manufacturing, and spurring innovation.

The comprehensive market report provides vital statistics, insights, and opportunities to navigate the industry successfully. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, among others. The report will incorporate the latest changes in trade relations and their quantified impacts upon publication, equipping stakeholders with actionable strategies amidst rapid international shifts.

Key Sections Include:

Market Trends and Strategies: Discover evolving trends such as digital transformation and AI-driven innovation, and leverage these advances for competitive differentiation.

Discover evolving trends such as digital transformation and AI-driven innovation, and leverage these advances for competitive differentiation. Regulatory and Investment Overview: Understand the regulatory landscape and identify investment trends shaping market growth and innovation.

Understand the regulatory landscape and identify investment trends shaping market growth and innovation. Competitive Landscape: Evaluate market competitiveness through company scoring matrices and financial analysis of key players like Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, and more.

Evaluate market competitiveness through company scoring matrices and financial analysis of key players like Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, and more. Geographical Insights: Expanded analysis of emerging hubs like Southeast Asia and Taiwan, reflecting supply chain realignments.

Expanded analysis of emerging hubs like Southeast Asia and Taiwan, reflecting supply chain realignments. Companies Featured:Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and other leading industry players.

Market Scope: It extends across various segments:

Types: Electrical Equipment, Electronic Products, Electro Medical Instruments, and more.

Modes: Online and Offline channels.

Sales Channels: OEM and Aftermarket.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $940.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1220 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Integration of AI Powered Measurement and Control Capabilities

Growth of Intelligent Manufacturing Driving Advanced Instrumentation

Expansion of IoT Enabled Sensors and Connected Measurement Devices

Increasing Adoption of Digital Data Management and Cybersecure Systems

Advancements in Precision Instruments Supporting Modern Biomedical Applications

