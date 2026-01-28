Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical and Control Instruments Industry Report 2026: $1,040 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical and Control Instruments Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global navigational, measuring, electro-medical, and control instruments market has experienced significant growth, increasing from $749.4 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $796.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This surge has been driven by heightening demand for aviation and marine navigation systems, the rise in industrial automation, and an expanding reliance on precise medical diagnostics. Furthermore, the expansion of scientific research labs and the adoption of electronic monitoring in manufacturing processes contribute to this positive trajectory.

Projections indicate continued robust expansion, with the market expected to reach $1.04 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This future growth is propelled by the integration of AI into measurement and control systems, the adoption of smart healthcare instrumentation, and burgeoning applications in biotechnology and genomics. Additionally, the demand for digitalized and remote monitoring solutions underpins this growth, alongside trends like AI-enabled instrumentation and IoT-integrated measurement systems.

The rising need for medical devices plays a critical role in this market's expansion. For instance, Taiwan News highlighted in July 2024 the soaring demand for medical devices, which are forecasted to boost the market from $5.4 billion in 2023 to $9.05 billion by 2032. This surge is largely attributed to medical devices' crucial contribution to health and workforce productivity.

Incorporation of AI within smartwatches is an emerging trend, with the release of AI-enabled wristwear like Zepp Health Corporation's Amazfit Balance in September 2023. These devices are multifunctional, enabling calculations, messaging, and health monitoring, which resonate with a global audience.

Recent market activities include Munters Group AB's acquisition of a majority stake in Automated Environments in July 2024. This Swedish-based company's strategic move supports its FoodTech business by enhancing its digital offerings, specifically targeting the layer poultry industry through advanced environmental control systems.

Prominent players in the market include industry giants such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc. These enterprises are navigating a rapidly changing global landscape influenced by tariffs and trade relations, impacting the cost of imported components and creating both challenges and opportunities for local manufacturing innovations.

The comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis, offering valuable insights into industry trends, market size, and opportunities. It covers diverse regions like Asia-Pacific, which was the leading market in 2025, followed by North America. Key countries featured in the report include the USA, China, Germany, and Japan, among others.

The market encompasses an array of products and technologies, from compasses and air conditioning controls to analytical laboratory equipment and semiconductors. The market's revenue is derived from the sale of these goods and services within defined geographical bounds, emphasizing the economic footprint of this thriving industry sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $796.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1040 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

