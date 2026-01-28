Samuel Adams Drops Bold New Cherry Bomb to Fuel High-ABV Beer Boom

Boston, MA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams, one of the pioneers of craft beer and the #1 leader in fruited beer1, is continuing to make bold moves in the high-ABV category with the launch of its latest craft brew, Cherry Bomb. Samuel Adams Cherry Bomb is a distinctly crafted Imperial Wheat Ale that bursts with bold, juicy, black cherry flavor and candied sweetness at 9% ABV, yet delivering a surprisingly clean, crisp finish. The brew is now available year-round at select convenience, liquor, and grocery stores nationwide in 19.2oz single-serve cans.

Samuel Adams is continuing to pioneer craft beer by tapping into the cherry territory with the first major high-ABV cherry beer from a national craft leader1. Cherry Bomb represents a strategic expansion for Samuel Adams into the rapidly growing high-ABV beer category, which is expanding three times faster than traditional craft beer2. Following the October 2025 release of the historic Samuel Adams Utopias with its groundbreaking 30% ABV, Cherry Bomb continues the brand’s high-ABV innovation in a more accessible format.

“We saw a massive opportunity to bring our signature craftsmanship to the high-ABV category with a flavor that consumers love but isn't currently in the marketplace,” said John McElhenny, senior brand manager of Samuel Adams. “Cherry Bomb is perfect for beer lovers who want bold, juicy cherry flavor and higher ABV without sacrificing a crisp finish – perfect for savoring it solo or sharing it with friends.”

Bold Flavor, Smooth Finish

Cherry Bomb delivers bold, juicy black cherry flavor with just a touch of candied sweetness. At 9% ABV, drinkers would never know it from the clean, crisp finish. This brew is a distinct Samuel Adams Imperial Wheat Ale featuring the brewery’s signature two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, Simcoe hops, honey, and real cherry juice, crafted with the brand’s legendary ale yeast. The result is a full-bodied beer with a golden, slightly veiled appearance and rounded notes of black cherry and honeyed wheat on the aroma. The taste delivers dark candied black cherry juice with a kiss of honey, complemented by notes of red licorice, cherry tartness, and cereal from the malt, finishing with a clean, lingering tart cherry finish and a hint booziness.

Built for Convenience

Available year-round in 19.2oz single-serve cans, Cherry Bomb is perfectly positioned for grab-and-go drinking occasions and represents the brand’s strategic expansion into the convenience channel.

Where To Buy It

Beginning today, drinkers nationwide can head to select convenience, liquor, and grocery stores to pick up Samuel Adams Cherry Bomb, or by visiting samueladams.com/find-a-sam.



Key Information About Samuel Adams Cherry Bomb

Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 9.0%

Style: Imperial Wheat Ale

Availability: Year-round beginning January 2026

First brewed: 2025

Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, wheat

Hop Varieties: Simcoe hops

Special Ingredients: Honey, Cherry Juice

Package Formats: 19.2oz single-serve cans

Where to Buy: samueladams.com/find-a-sam

Tasting Notes: Cherry Bomb explodes with a bold, juicy, black cherry flavor with just a touch of candied sweetness. It’s 9% ABV, but you’d never know it from the clean, crisp finish. Big flavor, yet refreshingly smooth with every sip.

For more information, visit SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer on social media.

About Samuel Adams: The Beer

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer



About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

