Electric Control Panel Industry Research Report 2026: ABB, Siemens, Eaton, and Mitsubishi Electric Lead the $6.15 Billion Market - Opportunities, Trends, Forecasts to 2035F

The "Electric Control Panel Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric control panel market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $6.15 billion in 2025 to an estimated $8.39 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 6.4%. This growth is driven by increased industrial automation, rising adoption of smart factories, and the burgeoning demand for remote monitoring and energy-efficient control systems. The market's expansion is also influenced by the integration of AI-enabled predictive control panels and IoT-connected monitoring solutions, alongside a growing emphasis on sustainability.

The surge in factory automation is a key catalyst, necessitating the integration of electric control panels across various industries. These panels play a critical role in ensuring equipment safety in automated production environments. Notably, the International Federation of Robotics reported a significant rise in industrial automation robot sales, underscoring the increasing momentum in factory automation and its impact on market growth.

Market leaders like Schneider Electric are pioneering innovations with products such as the Resi9 Energy Center, designed to optimize energy management in homes equipped with modern energy landscape devices. Schneider Electric's recent launch in France highlights the trend towards retrofitting traditional electrical panels to accommodate the escalating demand from renewable energy sources and electric vehicle chargers.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape, as evidenced by HIMOINSA S.L.'s acquisition of Powersil to enhance its capabilities in power generation. Such moves are part of broader growth strategies aimed at securing a foothold in the rapidly evolving market.

Major players in the electric control panel market include industry giants like ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Mitsubishi Electric, each contributing to the market's competitive dynamics with a focus on innovation and expansion.

The market's trajectory is, however, influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, particularly those affecting steel enclosures, copper wiring, and semiconductors. These tariffs have increased production costs and caused project delays, yet they have encouraged regional sourcing and innovation in material-efficient designs, enhancing long-term sustainability.

The electric control panel market research report offers comprehensive insights into market dynamics, including regional shares, competitors' market presence, and emerging opportunities. It equips industry stakeholders with the data needed to navigate the challenges and capitalize on growth prospects in the global electric control panel industry.

The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2025, with significant contributions from countries such as China, India, and Japan. This trend is indicative of the region's progressive industrial landscape, characterized by a strong adoption of advanced control systems across sectors like manufacturing, power generation, and automotive industries.

The electric control panel market encompasses various types, including low, medium, and high-tension panels, tailored for diverse applications across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and aerospace. The market's value is derived from sales to various end-users, including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, reflecting its critical role in modern industrial ecosystems.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Electric Control Panel Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Electric Control Panel Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Electric Control Panel Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Electric Control Panel Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3. Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4. Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. AI-Enabled Predictive Control Panels

4.2.2. Smart Manufacturing for Control Panel Production

4.2.3. IoT-Integrated Monitoring Panels

4.2.4. Adoption of Sustainable Control Panel Materials

4.2.5. Cloud-Connected Control and Automation Systems



5. Electric Control Panel Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Manufacturing

5.2. Chemical

5.3. Power

5.4. Automotive

5.5. Oil and Gas



6. Electric Control Panel Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Electric Control Panel Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Electric Control Panel PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Electric Control Panel Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Electric Control Panel Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Electric Control Panel Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Electric Control Panel Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Electric Control Panel Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Electric Control Panel Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Electric Control Panel Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Electric Control Panel Market, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Electric Control Panel Market, Sub-Segmentation of Low Tension, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.5. Global Electric Control Panel Market, Sub-Segmentation of Medium and High Tension, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10. Electric Control Panel Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Electric Control Panel Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Electric Control Panel Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SIMON PROtec Deutschland GmbH

General Electric Company

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

Paneltronics Inc.

CETAL SAS

Bectrol Inc.

Penbro Kelnick (Pty) Ltd.

Konark Automation

B&B Assemblies LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Incorporation

Emerson Electric Company

Simplex System Controls Inc.

Walther Electric Inc.

Horlick Technologies LLC

Avatar Instruments Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

AmSafe Inc.

Precision Mfg. Co. Inc.

Custom Manufacturing & Engineering Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Chint Group Co. Ltd.

WEG Electric Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

