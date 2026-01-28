PetPivot's AutoScooper 11 Redefines "Smart" Pet Care: No App, No Subscription, No Stress—Just Quiet, Reliable Cleanliness

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After selling 300,000+ units in 2025, the app-free automatic litter box expands globally—designed for seniors, caregivers, and anyone who values simplicity over screens.

In an era of smart pet devices demanding apps, Wi-Fi logins, and recurring fees, PetPivot is taking a different path: automation that disappears. The AutoScooper 11 delivers truly effortless litter box maintenance without digital gatekeeping, making it a trusted solution for seniors managing chronic pain, caregivers juggling endless tasks, and anyone seeking calm in a connected world.

"Many smart litter boxes ask you to download an app, create an account, and troubleshoot connectivity just to clean a litter box," said Kevin Lee, Brand Director of PetPivot. "We believe caring for your cat shouldn't feel like managing another smart device. AutoScooper 11 works right out of the box—no setup, no updates, no notifications. For seniors living alone with their cats, or caregivers stretched thin, that simplicity isn't a luxury—it's dignity."





Engineered for Real Life—Not Tech Enthusiasts

While competitors layer on features that complicate daily care, PetPivot stripped away digital noise to focus on what matters:



No app required: A single intuitive touchpad handles all functions. If someone can use a microwave, they can use this.

No subscription—ever: Works with any standard clumping litter and regular trash bags. One purchase. Zero recurring costs.

Whisper-quiet at 35 dB: Among the quietest automatic litter boxes available—gentle enough for anxious cats and quiet enough for bedrooms or studios.

Four-layer safety system: Anti-pinch design, automatic shutoff during jams, motion-sensing pause if a cat re-enters, and manual override for traditional use if needed.

No Wi-Fi dependency: Continues operating during outages or in homes with weak signals—because a cat's comfort should never depend on a router.





This human-centered approach resonated deeply in 2025, driving over 300,000 units sold in the U.S. alone and earning Amazon and TikTok Best Seller status for 12 consecutive months. User feedback consistently highlighted relief from "paying a premium just for an extra app" and appreciation for an "open design that genuinely makes it easier for cats."

Global Expansion Meets Local Care

Building on its U.S. validation, PetPivot enters 2026 with a five-market international rollout—Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Australia—supported by an expanded logistics network of 10 warehouses for faster delivery and responsive service. The company also opens a wholesale portal for independent pet stores, veterinary clinics, and rescue organizations, ensuring localized support without compromising its core promise: automation that quietly fits into everyday life.

Deepening Impact Through Quiet Action

Beyond product innovation, PetPivot embeds social responsibility into its model. Since 2024, the brand has supported KITTEN COVE INC, a rescue center in Brookston, Indiana, dramatically reducing daily litter maintenance for staff and volunteers—freeing time for medical care and socialization of vulnerable kittens. In 2026, PetPivot launches the PetPivot Cat Rescue Fund: for every AutoScooper sold through a customer referral, $2 USD will support cat rescue centers globally.

"Our mission isn't just to sell a product," said Lee. "It's to elevate the everyday experience of cat care—for the senior cat in a high-rise apartment and the orphaned kitten in a shelter. Sometimes the most powerful technology is the kind you don't notice."

About PetPivot

PetPivot is a pet tech brand founded in 2023 with the mission to be "Your Reliable Pet Sitter." The company designs automatic, quiet, and thoughtful solutions that make pet care effortless and harmonious—without apps, subscriptions, or digital complexity. Its AutoScooper line, trusted by hundreds of thousands of cat owners worldwide, delivers safe, app-free automation rooted in real-world feedback and 12 months of rigorous environmental testing. Every unit is designed for a 5+ year service life and manufactured in PetPivot's own facilities to ensure consistent quality and rapid response to user needs.

