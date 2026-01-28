Industrial Automation and Control Systems Industry Research Report 2026: $398.18 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The industrial automation and control systems market is witnessing substantial growth, anticipated to reach $257.73 billion by 2026 from $231.3 billion in 2025, maintaining a CAGR of 11.4%. This expansion is driven by increased adoption of programmable logic controllers, reliance on SCADA systems, and rising industrial robotics demand, which enhance process consistency. Looking forward, the market is expected to surge to $398.18 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 11.5%, owing to investments in smart manufacturing and real-time production monitoring, along with advancements in autonomous systems and energy-efficient solutions.

The ongoing drive for automation contributes significantly to market growth, allowing industries to enhance operational efficiency and reduce errors. Automation facilitates real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, boosting productivity and quality. For instance, industrial robot installations have notably increased, exemplified by a 51% surge in the UK as per the International Federation of Robotics.

Leading companies in the sector are focusing on innovative solutions, such as Omron's NX502 CPU Unit, launched in April 2023, which integrates control functions, optimizing resource management and real-time analysis. Also, pivotal moves like Symbotic LLC's acquisition of Veo Robotics highlight efforts to enhance human-robot collaboration and safety in automation, leveraging 3D vision systems.

Key players in this burgeoning market include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG, among others. These corporations are aligning with market demands for advanced controllers and expanding their portfolios to include AI-integrated systems, IoT connectivity, and cybersecurity frameworks, defining the next wave of industrial transformation.

Despite the positive trajectory, global trade dynamics and tariffs are influencing market operations by elevating the cost of crucial components like semiconductors and communication hardware. This has sparked a trend toward regional manufacturing and localized production, aiming to mitigate supply chain challenges and strengthen industrial competitiveness.

The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive market research report, shedding light on the industrial automation and control systems market landscape. This includes granular insights into market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and sector-specific trends. Regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe are highlighted, with Asia-Pacific leading in growth. The report details market components such as human-machine interfaces, robotics, and control apparatus, catering to sectors from aerospace to transportation.

Overall, the industrial automation and control systems market is set to evolve with technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifts in global trade, presenting both challenges and opportunities for industry stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $257.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $398.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Adoption of AI-Driven Industrial Process Optimization

Integration of Autonomous Robotic Automation

Expansion of IoT-Connected Control Architectures

Advancement of Digitally Enhanced Manufacturing Systems

Development of Cybersecure Industrial Automation Platforms

Component: HMI, Industrial Robots, Control Valves, Sensors, and more.

Control System: DCS, PLC, SCADA.

Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Chemical, Energy, Healthcare, and others.

Subsegments:Including HMI types, categories of industrial robots, control valves, sensors, and additional components.

Leading Companies:ABB Ltd., Honeywell, Siemens, Rockwell Automation

