Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Eye Disease Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Region, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thyroid eye disease market is witnessing significant growth driven by advancements in treatment options, enhanced diagnostic tools, and increasing patient awareness. Thyroid eye disease, an autoimmune disorder commonly associated with hyperthyroidism, results in inflammation and swelling of the tissues around the eyes, leading to symptoms such as bulging eyes, double vision, and discomfort. Ongoing research and development in monoclonal antibodies targeting the IGF-1 receptor and other novel therapies are expected to further expand treatment options, boosting market growth. With a growing focus on effective management and early intervention, the thyroid eye disease market is poised for continued expansion.



Impact

Increasing demand for thyroid eye disease therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global thyroid eye disease market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global thyroid eye disease market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in treatment, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global thyroid eye disease market:

Advancements in Treatment Options: The approval of novel therapies like Teprotumumab (Tepezza) has revolutionized the treatment of thyroid eye disease, significantly improving patient outcomes. Ongoing research into new therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, is expected to further enhance treatment options, driving market growth.

The approval of novel therapies like Teprotumumab (Tepezza) has revolutionized the treatment of thyroid eye disease, significantly improving patient outcomes. Ongoing research into new therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, is expected to further enhance treatment options, driving market growth. Increasing Disease Awareness: Growing awareness about thyroid eye disease, particularly in developed regions, has led to earlier diagnosis and treatment, increasing demand for effective therapies. Patient advocacy and educational campaigns are contributing to greater recognition of the disease.

Growing awareness about thyroid eye disease, particularly in developed regions, has led to earlier diagnosis and treatment, increasing demand for effective therapies. Patient advocacy and educational campaigns are contributing to greater recognition of the disease. Rising Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders: As thyroid-related conditions, particularly hyperthyroidism and Graves' disease, continue to rise globally, the incidence of thyroid eye disease is also increasing, providing a larger patient pool and boosting the market demand for effective treatments.

The global thyroid eye disease market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

High Treatment Costs: The high cost of therapies like Teprotumumab (Tepezza) can limit accessibility, especially in developing regions or for patients without adequate insurance coverage, hindering market growth.

The high cost of therapies like Teprotumumab (Tepezza) can limit accessibility, especially in developing regions or for patients without adequate insurance coverage, hindering market growth. Limited Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets: While awareness is increasing globally, healthcare infrastructure in many emerging regions, such as Latin America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, remains underdeveloped, making it difficult to diagnose and treat thyroid eye disease effectively.

While awareness is increasing globally, healthcare infrastructure in many emerging regions, such as Latin America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, remains underdeveloped, making it difficult to diagnose and treat thyroid eye disease effectively. Side Effects and Treatment Challenges: Some treatments for thyroid eye disease, such as immunosuppressive therapies, can have significant side effects, which may limit their use and affect long-term market adoption.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides crucial insights into the latest trends and emerging therapies in the thyroid eye disease market, helping organizations refine their product development strategies. By identifying unmet needs and analyzing current market gaps, companies can prioritize the development of innovative treatments. This can guide R&D efforts, enabling organizations to bring cutting-edge therapies to market that address patient needs more effectively and differentiate their offerings.



Competitive Strategy: The report offers an in-depth analysis of key market players, their product portfolios, and strategic initiatives, allowing organizations to evaluate their competitive positioning. By understanding market dynamics, pricing models, and regional demand, companies can craft more targeted competitive strategies. This intelligence supports strategic decisions, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and market entry, and helps organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving thyroid eye disease market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The thyroid eye disease market is primarily driven by Teprotumumab (Tepezza), developed by Amgen Inc., which remains the only FDA-approved therapy for moderate to severe cases. Tepezza has demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing proptosis and improving the quality of life for patients.



Emerging competitors include Veligrotug (VRDN-001) by Viridian Therapeutics, which has shown promising results in Phase 3 trials, particularly in proptosis reduction and diplopia resolution. The company plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) in late 2025.



Lonigutamab, developed by Acelyrin Inc., now Alumis Inc., is another investigational therapy currently in Phase 3 trials. Early data indicate significant improvements in proptosis and clinical activity score, positioning it as a potential alternative to Tepezza.



Batoclimab (HBM9161), an FcRn inhibitor by Harbour BioMed, has completed Phase 2 trials. While initial results were promising, the company has yet to decide on pursuing regulatory approval for TED.



TOUR006, developed by Tourmaline Bio, is an anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody currently in Phase 2b trials. The drug aims to address inflammation in TED patients, with results expected in 2025.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Amgen, Inc

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Tourmaline Bio

Alumis Inc. (ACELYRIN, INC.)

Harbour BioMed

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsbm0r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.