AAS Direct Announces Transition to New Website Platform

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAS Direct, a USA-based provider of performance-enhancing drugs, peptides, cannabis, and magic mushrooms, announced the launch of its new website, https://aasvault.is, replacing the former aaasdirect.me platform. The transition delivers a faster, clearer, and more secure experience for customers seeking lab-tested performance and wellness products.



The new AASVault.is platform simplifies product discovery and ordering while maintaining the standards AAS Direct is known for across the performance and wellness space.



Key platform highlights include:



• Rigorous quality standards to ensure product consistency and safety

• Competitive pricing without sacrificing quality

• USA-based sourcing and domestic shipping

• Fast, discreet delivery

• Independent lab testing for transparency and trust



Navigating performance enhancement can be challenging due to low-quality products and unreliable sources. AAS Direct aims to remove that uncertainty by offering a dependable platform built around safety, education, and verified quality.



Customer Experience Enhancements



The new website introduces features designed to support informed decision-making and direct customer support.



Live chat provides real-time access to knowledgeable staff for product and order questions. A built-in peptide dosing calculator helps users estimate appropriate peptide dosages in a clear and structured format. A comprehensive blog delivers expert-written content covering performance, recovery, wellness, and supplementation. An expanded FAQ section addresses common questions related to products, safety, and shipping.



Dedicated customer support remains available to ensure prompt handling of orders and inquiries.



A Consistent Community Focus



AAS Direct continues to serve a growing community focused on performance, wellness, and safety. Independent discussions and user reviews across online forums provide transparent feedback that helps guide purchasing decisions and maintain accountability.



Through its partnership with Bouwen Pharmaceuticals, AAS Direct continues developing formulations designed to support performance, recovery, and overall health.



Customers are invited to explore the new website and join the AAS Direct community on Telegram at https://t.me/+LKfNuzT8hhUxMjBh and Discord at https://discord.gg/RuZ24eBS.



About AAS Direct



AAS Direct is a USA-based supplier of performance-enhancing drugs, peptides, cannabis, and magic mushrooms focused on athletic performance and wellness. The company prioritizes quality control, lab verification, and customer trust across its entire product line.



