Jeffs’ Brands: KeepZone AI Enters into Exclusive Reseller Agreement for Counter- Unmanned Aerial Systems

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. (“KeepZone”), has entered into a reseller agreement with AeroIntegral S.A. DE C.V. (“AeroIntegral”) for AeroIntegral to act as an authorized reseller of certain counter-unmanned aerial systems (“C-UAS”) in Mexico (the “Reseller Appointment”) as permitted under KeepZone’s exclusive reseller agreement with a leading aerospace defense technology developer (the “Aerospace Company”).

Under the Reseller Appointment, AeroIntegral is permitted to market and promote the Aerospace Company’s C-UAS solutions to government, defense, critical infrastructure, and enterprise customers across Mexico under KeepZone’s supervision and guidance, and subject to applicable regulatory approvals. The Reseller Appointment is part of KeepZone’s broader strategy to expand its presence in Latin America and supports the deployment of the Aerospace Company’s counter-drone technologies in regions facing increasing unmanned aerial threats.

“We are pleased to welcome AeroIntegral as an authorized reseller of the Aerospace Company’s advanced C-UAS systems in Mexico,” said Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone. “We believe AeroIntegral’s strong local footprint, technical expertise, and established relationships with security and infrastructure stakeholders make them a valuable partner as we continue to expand our operations in the Mexican market.”

AeroIntegral will work closely with KeepZone to provide local sales support, customer engagement, system integration, and training services. The Aerospace Company’s C-UAS solutions are designed to detect, track, and mitigate unauthorized drone activity, offering scalable protection for urban environments, critical infrastructure, border security, and sensitive facilities.

“Mexico is experiencing a clear increase in demand for effective counter-drone protection,” said Jose’ Miguel Martínez Barrera, Chief Executive Officer of AeroIntegral. “We are excited to collaborate with KeepZone to deliver advanced, scalable C-UAS systems to organizations seeking to secure their airspace and critical assets against emerging aerial threats.”

The Reseller Appointment builds on KeepZone’s recent commercial activities and expansion of its reseller network in Mexico.

