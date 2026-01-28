Orange Bank & Trust President & CEO Michael J. Gilfeather Elected to New York Fed Board of Directors

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Gilfeather has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, one of the twelve regional Reserve Banks that, together with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., comprise the Federal Reserve System.





Gilfeather was elected as a Class A Director, representing member banks of the Second Federal Reserve District with capital and surplus between $40 million and $2 billion. His term will run through December 31, 2028.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York,” said Gilfeather. “As a locally focused, independent bank serving businesses across the Hudson Valley and the greater New York metropolitan region, Orange Bank & Trust brings a unique regional perspective. I look forward to contributing insights from our markets and helping support the New York Fed’s mission to promote a strong and stable financial system.”

As President and CEO, Gilfeather leads Orange Bank & Trust, a 133‑year‑old financial institution delivering business banking, commercial lending, payment processing, and wealth management services. Since assuming leadership, he has guided the bank’s expansion to 16 branches and more than 200 employees across Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties, helping grow the organization into a regional economic engine with $2.7 billion in total assets. He is widely credited with developing and executing the strategy that has positioned Orange Bank as one of the most respected and financially sound banks in New York.

“Michael’s appointment to the New York Fed Board is a tremendous recognition of his leadership, integrity, and deep understanding of regional banking and economic development,” said Jonathan Rouis, Board Chair of Orange Bank & Trust Company.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.7 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York’s top places to work.

