IoT Semiconductor Market Has Reached $682.49 Billion in 2026 - Expansion of Smart Cities and the Rising Demand for Connected Automotive Applications Driving the Market to $1.22 Trillion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Semiconductor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market report provides insights into IoT semiconductor statistics, including market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis. It offers a detailed view of industry trends, opportunities, and the challenges posed by the dynamic international environment. As North America leads the market, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region.





The global IoT semiconductor market has witnessed significant growth and is projected to expand from $589.7 billion in 2025 to $682.49 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 15.7%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of smart home devices, the rise of wearable technology, and advancements in industrial automation. Furthermore, improvements in wireless communication standards and demand for healthcare monitoring devices have bolstered the market's expansion during this period.

Looking towards the future, the IoT semiconductor market is expected to grow to $1.22 trillion by 2030, maintaining its 15.7% CAGR. This anticipated growth is fueled by the expansion of smart cities and the rising demand for connected automotive applications. The increased need for predictive maintenance solutions, integration of AI at the edge, and the proliferation of environmental monitoring devices also contribute to this growth. Noteworthy trends include the development of low-power, energy-efficient semiconductors and the miniaturization of chips for more compact devices, along with advanced sensor integration and real-time processing capabilities.

The demand for connected devices serves as a key driver for this market's growth. Connected devices, which facilitate remote monitoring and automation, rely heavily on IoT semiconductors. Technological advancements, increased internet connectivity, and a growing need for real-time data access drive the demand for these devices. For instance, IoT-connected devices surged by 25% from 2021 to 2022, with a subsequent 28% increase from 2022 to 2023, according to BuildOps Inc.

Market leaders are innovating to enhance the precision and versatility of connected devices by developing high-performance dual-range motion sensors. For example, in June 2025, STMicroelectronics N.V. launched the ISM6HG256X, a three-in-one MEMS motion sensor with edge AI capabilities aimed at industrial IoT applications.

In March 2025, Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited acquired u-blox's cellular IoT module business, a move to strengthen Trasna's IoT connectivity portfolio while allowing u-blox to refocus on its core positioning business. Major players in this industry include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and STMicroelectronics, among others.

Global trade relations and tariffs significantly impact this market, affecting component prices and production timelines, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America. However, local manufacturers may benefit by gaining a competitive edge through regional production and innovation.

Research Coverage:

Insightful evaluation of key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain overview covering key raw materials, resources, and competitive analysis.

Emerging technology trends including automation, AI innovation, and sustainability initiatives are highlighted alongside strategic recommendations.

Detailed regulatory and investment landscape evaluations considering significant investment flows and funding trends.

Market sizing outlines historic and forecast growth, examining factors like AI and automation, geopolitical conflicts, trade tariffs, and inflationary pressures.

TAM analysis provides strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring offers interpretive insights for strategic decision-making.

Market segmentation categorizes into sub-markets for precise insights.

Regional and country-specific analyses focus on pivotal shifts, particularly in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape details include market shares and strategic company analysis based on innovation and brand recognition.

Markets Covered:

By Functional Role: IoT Sensors, Processors, Chips, and Other Types

By Product: Connectivity ICs, Logic Devices, Memory and Processor Devices

By End-User: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, among others

Subsegments include:

Internet of Things Sensors: Environmental, Motion & Position, Biometric, Optical Sensors

IoT Processors: MCUs, DSPs, Application, and AI-Optimized Processors

IoT Chips: Wireless Communication, Power Management, Embedded Security, Edge AI Chips

Key Companies Mentioned: Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Nordic Semiconductor, among others.

Geographies Covered: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western & Eastern Europe, North & South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series Analysis: Five-year historic and ten-year forecast.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $682.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1220 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this IoT Semiconductor market report include:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Silicon Labs

Semtech Corporation

Ambiq Micro Inc.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Qualitas Semiconductor

Espressif Systems

ARM Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Maxim Integrated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qz0dt5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment