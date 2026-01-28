UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its factsheet for the fourth quarter of 2025

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, which provides information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as at 31 December 2025.

Investment Company

In October, AEI successfully issued EUR 14.346 million bonds under its 2025/2026 retail bond programme and EUR 0.416 million bonds under its 2025/2027 green bond wholesale programme. In December, AEI completed an additional issuance of EUR 8.329 million bonds under the 2025/2026 retail bond programme.

The proceeds from all the above issuances were used to redeem outstanding green bonds issued under the 2021/2025 green bond programme. On 15 December, AEI redeemed 50% of the outstanding nominal value of the 2021/2025 green bonds, amounting to EUR 20.747 million. The maturity of the remaining bonds under this programme was extended to 15 June 2026, and the coupon rate was increased to 8.5%.

Solar projects

PV Energy Projects sp. z. o.o - 49.8 MW of projects are operational. The remaining portfolio is scheduled for energization in December 2026, when the final two projects (c. 18 MW) are expected to be connected to the grid.

PL SUN sp. z o.o. - 66.6 MW of projects are operational. Energization of the remaining projects is planned for Q1–Q2 2026. In December, PL SUN sp. z o.o. secured a EUR 53.5 million (PLN 227 million) refinancing facility from mBank and BOŚ banks.

Wind projects

In December, the 132 MW wind farm developed under Zaļais Spēks SIA was successfully divested.

Construction of the 112 MW wind farm constructed under Zala Elektrība SIA is progressing in line with schedule. Completion of foundation works and delivery of the first turbines to the site are planned for Q2 2026. In October, a EUR 92 million project financing facility was secured from Nordic Investment bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Luminor bank.

Hybrid projects

In December, the 45 MW wind and 9 MW BESS hybrid project developed under UAB “PV Holding” was successfully divested.

The portfolios of UAB “Ekoelektra” and UAB “JTPG” are in the final stages of development, with final building permits expected to be obtained in early 2026.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

Attachment