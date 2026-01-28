HVAC Equipment Market Trends and Regional Demand Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035 with Value and Supply Chain Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report answers crucial questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for HVAC equipment, detailing how they relate to different economic sectors. It explores technological disruptions, evolving regulations, and shifting consumer preferences. The report also covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional analyses, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness scores, and competitive landscapes.





The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market is poised for significant growth, driving innovation and efficiency within the industry. The market has experienced strong gains over recent years and is projected to expand from $179.25 billion in 2025 to $193.06 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This steady increase is fueled by the expansion of residential and commercial construction, along with the escalating demand for indoor climate control, urban infrastructure enhancement, and superior air quality systems.

Looking ahead, the HVAC market is expected to reach a valuation of $256.77 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7.4%. The forecast period anticipates a significant shift towards smart HVAC solutions, heightened energy efficiency adoption, and advanced building automation technologies. Trends include the introduction of smart control systems, IoT-enabled tools, predictive maintenance solutions, and AI-driven optimization enhancing system performance and user convenience.

The surge in residential construction is a notable driver for the HVAC market, propelled by urbanization, increased urban migration for better employment opportunities, and favorable mortgage rates. As reported by the US Census Bureau, July 2024 saw a 13.8% rise in privately-owned housing completions compared to the previous year, with single-family housing completions increasing by 0.5%. Such growth fuels the demand for HVAC systems, critical for ensuring comfort, air quality, and efficiency in residential buildings.

Key industry players are focused on pioneering advanced HVAC systems, integrating smart technology and energy-saving features. In April 2024, Voltas Limited introduced a new product line at ACREX India 2024, featuring smart air conditioners and VRF systems, catering to both commercial and industrial needs. These innovations promise enhanced temperature control and energy management, with products like the Voltas SmartAir AC series offering IoT capabilities for improved user interaction.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, as seen with Valley Air Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing's acquisition of Excel Heating & Cooling in October 2024. This move aims to expand service capabilities and operational efficiency, enhancing customer service and reliability while broadening service areas.

Significant players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., and others are at the forefront of market advances. The industry's outlook, however, is influenced by global trade dynamics and tariffs, impacting costs and prompting greater domestic manufacturing efforts.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: by Type (Heating, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Other), Service Type (Installation, Maintenance, Upgradation, Consulting), System Type (Central, Decentralized), Business Type (New Construction, Retrofits), and End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial).

by Type (Heating, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Other), Service Type (Installation, Maintenance, Upgradation, Consulting), System Type (Central, Decentralized), Business Type (New Construction, Retrofits), and End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial). Subsegments: Heating (Furnaces, Heat Pumps), Air Conditioning (Central Air, Mini-Split Systems), Ventilation (Exhaust Fans, AHUs, ERVs), Others (Thermostats, Humidifiers).

Heating (Furnaces, Heat Pumps), Air Conditioning (Central Air, Mini-Split Systems), Ventilation (Exhaust Fans, AHUs, ERVs), Others (Thermostats, Humidifiers). Companies Mentioned: Samsung, Bosch, Hitachi, LG, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Honeywell, Fujitsu, Daikin, Toshiba, Johnson Controls, and more.

Samsung, Bosch, Hitachi, LG, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Honeywell, Fujitsu, Daikin, Toshiba, Johnson Controls, and more. Countries and Regions: Includes Australia, Brazil, China, USA, UK, Germany, with expanded coverage in Southeast Asia and other regions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive coverage of the key factors influencing the HVAC market landscape.

In-depth supply chain analysis and competitive landscape evaluation.

Forecasts and trends focusing on digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

Analysis of regulatory frameworks and investment trends shaping industry growth.

Quantitative and qualitative insights into market attractiveness and strategic implications.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $193.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $256.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

