Safety Programmable Controllers Industry Research Report 2026: $7+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Programmable Controllers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The safety programmable controllers market has been experiencing consistent growth, with projections indicating an increase from $5.69 billion in 2025 to $5.96 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 4.8%. This upward trajectory is largely due to regulatory emphasis on workplace safety, advancements in control technologies, and increased automation across industries, such as oil and gas, power, and energy. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $7.04 billion, growing at a 4.3% CAGR, driven by expanding autonomous operations, integration of industrial IoT, and the rising global focus on safety compliance.

The demand for automation systems plays a pivotal role in propelling the safety programmable controllers market. Automation systems enhance quality, scalability, and efficiency by automating critical safety functions like emergency shutdowns and fault detection. The International Federation of Robotics reported a 10% rise in operational units worldwide in 2024, further solidifying the trend towards automation and the consequent need for efficient safety controllers.

Leading companies in this sector, including Omron and HIMA, are innovating with advanced automation controllers that offer enhanced information and safety control features. Omron's NX502 controllers, for instance, provide real-time data analysis and modular process capabilities, boosting industry efficiency. Similarly, HIMA's acquisition of Sella Controls aims to broaden its product offerings and increase competitive strengths in safety automation solutions.

Key market players such as Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, and Rockwell Automation are focusing on expanding their reach and developing sophisticated safety PLCs. These developments are essential for industries like automotive, pharmaceuticals, and power, where precise safety regulations drive demand for robust safety programmable controllers.

Market growth is also influenced by evolving trade dynamics, with fluctuating tariffs on essential components impacting production costs. This situation encourages local sourcing, thus fostering innovation in safety control technologies and strengthening regional supply chains. Consequently, the market sees concurrent challenges and opportunities as stakeholders adapt to the changing international trade environment.

The safety programmable controllers market report provides crucial insights, detailing market size, key trends, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. It serves as a valuable resource for understanding the complex dynamics and future directions of this critical industrial sector. With North America leading the market in 2025 and projected as the fastest-growing region, there are promising prospects for stakeholders engaged in the ongoing evolution of safety programmable controllers globally.

Scope

Markets Covered

Type: Modular; Compact; Other Types

Technology: Traditional; Safety; Hybrid

Application: Automotive; Oil And Gas; Energy And Power; Pharmaceutical; Other Applications

Subsegments:

Modular: Safety PLC Modules; I/O Modules For Safety PLC

Compact: Compact Safety PLCs; Integrated Safety Modules

Other Types: Hybrid Safety Controllers; Integrated Safety Systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Safety Programmable Controllers Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Safety Programmable Controllers Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Programmable Safety Control in Industrial Automation

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Advanced Diagnostic and Monitoring Capabilities

4.2.3 Expansion of Safety Plc Use in High Risk Industrial Environments

4.2.4 Growing Deployment of Modular and Hybrid Safety Controller Architectures

4.2.5 Shift Toward Compact and Integrated Safety Controller Solutions



5. Safety Programmable Controllers Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Automotive

5.2 Oil and Gas

5.3 Energy and Power

5.4 Pharmaceutical

5.5 Manufacturing Industries



6. Safety Programmable Controllers Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Safety Programmable Controllers PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Safety Programmable Controllers Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Modular, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.5. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Compact, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.6. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10. Safety Programmable Controllers Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Group

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Sick AG

Advantech Co. Ltd.

WAGO

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Banner Engineering Corp.

IDEC Corporation

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Leuze electronic Pvt. Ltd.

Treotham Automation Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skcrpc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment