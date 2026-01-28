Global Fire Sprinkler Market to Grow at 7% CAGR, Reaching $18.72 Billion by 2030: High-Rise Buildings Fuel Demand for Advanced Fire Sprinkler Systems

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Sprinkler Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers detailed insights, including global market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, market trends, and future forecasts.





The global fire sprinkler market is witnessing robust growth, catalyzed by stringent regulatory requirements and increased adoption of advanced fire protection systems. From 2025 to 2026, the market is projected to expand from $13.33 billion to $14.31 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This upward trend is driven by the proliferation of high-rise constructions, enhancing industrial fire safety measures, and the integration of innovative water distribution systems.

In the coming years, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $18.72 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7%. Key growth drivers include the deployment of IoT-enabled networks, AI-based monitoring, energy-efficient systems, and the integration of smart alarm solutions. The industry is experiencing notable trends, such as the deployment of AI-enhanced fire detection and control systems, the evolution of smart water distribution, and advancements in automated installation technologies.

The increasing number of high-rise buildings, driven by urbanization and the demand for efficient land use, is a major factor propelling the market. These structures necessitate robust fire suppression systems, and the proliferation of skyscrapers underscores the crucial role of fire sprinklers in enhancing safety. For instance, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat reported a significant rise in buildings surpassing 200 meters in height in 2023, augmenting the demand for fire sprinkler installations.

Prominent companies in the industry are advancing their product offerings to meet evolving demands. Innovations such as ceiling-mounted sprinklers are being developed to improve fire suppression efficiency and area coverage. A notable example is Zenova Group PLC's launch of the EN3-7 Certified Ceiling Sprinkler in October 2024, offering unique 360-degree fluid dispersion suitable for both new constructions and retrofits.

Mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape, enhancing service offerings and market penetration. API Group Inc.'s acquisition of General Fire Sprinkler Company LLC in January 2023 exemplifies strategic industry consolidation aimed at expanding product scope in the fire protection domain.

The market's competitive landscape includes major players such as Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, and APi Group Inc., among others. Regional insights reflect North America's dominance in 2025, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

Global trade dynamics, particularly tariffs, are influencing the market by elevating costs associated with imported components. However, these challenges are spurring domestic production and fostering innovation in automated and IoT-driven systems, thereby bolstering supply chain resilience.

Key sections include:

Market Characteristics: Detailed analysis of market size, growth, product innovations, and competitive differentiation.

Detailed analysis of market size, growth, product innovations, and competitive differentiation. Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive overview of the value chain, touching upon raw materials, supplier dynamics, and major competitors.

Comprehensive overview of the value chain, touching upon raw materials, supplier dynamics, and major competitors. Trends and Strategies: Strategic insights on leveraging digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI to gain a competitive edge.

Strategic insights on leveraging digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI to gain a competitive edge. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Analysis of regulatory impacts, investment trends, and incentives driving industry growth.

Analysis of regulatory impacts, investment trends, and incentives driving industry growth. Total Addressable Market Analysis: Comparison of current and potential market sizes, with strategic growth opportunities.

Comparison of current and potential market sizes, with strategic growth opportunities. Geographic Breakdown: Detailed regional analysis, covering market sizes and growth rates across major geographies.

Detailed regional analysis, covering market sizes and growth rates across major geographies. Competitive Landscape: Evaluation of market competition, highlighting leadership within the sector.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Products; Services

By Component: Stop Valve; Alarm Valve; Fire Sprinkler Head; Alarm Test Valve; Motorized Alarm Bell

By Technology: Active Fire Protection; Passive Fire Protection

By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

Subsegments:

By Products: Wet Pipe, Dry Pipe, Pre-action, Deluge, Foam Water Sprinkler Systems; Fire Pumps; Sprinkler Heads; Valves and Accessories

By Services: Installation, Maintenance, Inspection, Testing, Consulting Services

Geographic Coverage

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Fire Sprinkler market report include:

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

APi Group Inc.

National Fire Fighting Manufacturing

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

Victaulic Company

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, LLC

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc.

Cosco Fire Protection Inc.

Potter Electric Signal Company LLC

Viking Group Inc.

HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd.

Vanguard Fire & Security Systems

Hochiki Corporation

Star Fire Systems Private Limited

Fireman Safety Services Pvt. Ltd.

Fire Sprinklers Inc.

GW Sprinkler A/S

Siron Fire Protection

