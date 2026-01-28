Omegro Announces Renewed Strategic Focus on Enterprise Asset Management

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omegro today announced a refined vertical market focus, strengthening its commitment to Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and the software businesses that power the world’s most asset‑intensive industries. This renewed focus underscores Omegro’s long‑term promise of permanent ownership, deep domain expertise, and proven operating systems designed to help companies manage the full lifecycle of critical physical assets.

“Our specialization in EAM allows us to help companies optimize the entire lifecycle of critical assets, from acquisition to retirement,” said Troy O’Connor, CEO, Omegro. “By aligning our portfolio around EAM, we reinforce our ability to support category‑leading businesses that keep essential infrastructure running.”

Omegro’s approach combines permanent ownership, autonomy, and the collective strength of a global network. Portfolio companies retain their unique identity and entrepreneurial culture while gaining access to shared insights, best practices, capital, and growth systems that promote stability and long‑term performance.

“We preserve what makes each business distinctive while helping it grow,” O’Connor added. “We protect legacies and empower leaders with proven systems and a global peer network to support sustainable, long‑term success.”

About Omegro

Omegro, an operating portfolio of Volaris Group, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), is the definitive leader for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software businesses. We provide a permanent home for mission‑critical EAM companies managing the world’s most essential assets. Powered by our enhanced 5‑Stage Asset Lifecycle Framework and the Omegro Operating System, we accelerate the transformation of independent businesses into global category champions. Learn more at www.omegro.com.



