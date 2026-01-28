Phunware Unveils Redesigned Corporate Website Highlighting Evolution of Flagship Hospitality Platform and Refined Products

Showcases Phunware’s Introduction of Two Hospitality Specific Products, One for Luxury Brands and the Other for Full-Service Property Owners

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), the enterprise cloud platform for mobile-first software products, solutions, data, and services to enable customers to engage, manage, and monetize their global audiences, today introduced a redesigned corporate website and a refined portfolio of products for enhancing hospitality guest-related experiences, engagements and revenues.

Phunware’s redesigned corporate website reflects the evolution of its pioneering capabilities and forward-thinking approach to mobile software products and solutions with a focus on the large and growing hospitality market. The dynamic, user-friendly, and content-rich website showcases a refined product portfolio and highlights how Phunware's advanced location and wayfinding capabilities continue to remove friction, enhance guest experiences and interactions across hospitality touchpoints to build relationships and loyalty, and free up hospitality staff to deliver other higher-touch guest services.

The website notably showcases Phunware’s introduction of two hospitality specific products, one for luxury brands and the other for full-service property owners, which provide solutions for developing modular, native mobile apps, with cloud-driven updates, and range of solutions for enhancing on-property guest experiences and engagements, and ancillary guest revenue growth. These solutions address critical needs for large spatially complex hotels and resorts that offer a variety of on-site amenities and events.

“When I stepped in as CEO, my mandate was simple: focus and double down on where we deliver the most value. We looked at the data, and it was clear that our platform can and should be used to fundamentally change the economics of large hotels and resorts,” said Jeremy Krol, Interim CEO of Phunware.

The Luxury Engagement product tier, developed for premium luxury hospitality brands, delivers fully-personalized digital guest experiences and engagements and takes advantage of Phunware’s deep wayfinding capabilities to provide guests with a branded, immersive companion throughout each guest’s on-property journey. It was developed to anticipate needs, enhance discovery, reinforce a brand’s premium identity at every touchpoint, and increase guest relationships and revenues. The Enriched Experience product tier, developed for full service hospitality properties, delivers options to elevate guest engagement across meaningful touchpoints, drive discovery, and expand and reinforce guest revenue opportunities, all of which builds on core services for deeper interactivity, more curated ways to explore the property, and more intelligent and dynamic guest engagement with services, amenities and events.

“We’re building software solutions designed to eliminate friction.” Krol added. “When a guest doesn't have to wander through a maze with a paper map to find his or her room or come back tomorrow to book a spa appointment because the spa just closed, the guest’s vacation starts instantly. At properties running Phunware hospitality software, we are seeing guest app adoption rates exceed 70%. That level of guest engagement is, in our view, unprecedented in hospitality. It can turn a static hotel or resort stay into a high-margin digital marketplace. For our customers, we believe this means massive jumps in ancillary revenue. For our investors, we believe it demonstrates the unlocking of a repeatable, highly scalable customer playbook in a multi-billion-dollar market. We have the ability to deploy this standard to customers across the hospitality industry, and our new website reflects an absolute commitment to addressing the biggest problem in hospitality: unnecessary friction between guests and their vacations.”

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions for hospitality, healthcare and other large property related customers, with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through new generative AI products and product enhancements which are in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and focus on serving its enterprise customers and partners.

