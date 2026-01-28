Fleet Management Software Market Growth Projected to Reach $5.23 Billion by 2032

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Fleet Management Software Market for AGV & AMR (Cloud & On-premises Fleet Management Platform), AMR (Picking, Sorting, Transportation, Collaborative), AGV (Tow, Tugger, Unit Load, Pallet Truck, Assembly Line), Platform (Single, Multi-Vendor, Mixed-Robot Fleet Management) - Global Forecast to 2032" The global AMR/AGV fleet management software market is projected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2025 to USD 5.23 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.7%.

Momentum is building as organizations transition toward connected, automated material movement across warehouses, fulfillment centers, and manufacturing spaces. Organizations are increasingly adopting AI-enabled fleet management platforms for traffic control and optimized routing, as well as task allocation for large AMR and AGV deployments. Rising demand for scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient mobile robot operations is driving software providers to offer cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid orchestration platforms that support real-time optimization and high interoperability.

Major Fleet Management Software Companies Include:

KUKA SE & Co. KGaA (Germany),

ABB (Switzerland),

Omron Corporation (Japan),

Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and

Addverb Technologies Limited (India).

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific leads the AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market in 2024 with a market share of 39.3%.

The Autnomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2032

Multi-vendor Fleet Platforms are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.9% driven by increasing adoption of mixed AMR and AGV fleets and the need for unified fleet control.

KUKA, ABB, and Omron Corporation were identified as some of the star players in the AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market (global), given their strong market share and extensive product footprint.

Fleet Management Software Market Segmentation Analysis:

AMR Segment to Hold the Largest Share in the AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market

The autonomous mobile robot (AMR) segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global AMR/AGV fleet management software market during the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of flexible and intelligent mobile robots in warehouses. AMRs are preferred for their autonomous navigation, real-time decision-making, and ability to operate in dynamic environments without fixed guidance infrastructure, which makes them a cost-efficient and easily scalable option for high-throughput operations. Growing deployment is driving strong demand for advanced fleet management platforms that provide real-time routing, traffic coordination, obstacle avoidance, task allocation, and battery monitoring tailored to AMR behavior.

E-commerce & Retail Segment to Hold the Largest Share in the AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market

The e-commerce & retail segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AMR/AGV fleet management software market, as fulfillment centers, dark stores, last-mile hubs, and large retail distribution networks continue to scale automation to manage high order volumes and rapid delivery requirements. Companies in this sector depend on AMRs and AGVs for tasks such as picking, sorting, replenishment, zone transfers, and goods movement, which creates strong demand for software platforms that coordinate routing, traffic control, task allocation, battery monitoring, and real-time visibility across expanding fleets. The continuous growth in online shopping and omnichannel operations is driving investment in flexible automation systems that can adapt to seasonal spikes and dynamic order patterns.

Asia Pacific to Hold the Largest Share in the AMR/AGV Fleet Management Software Market

The Asia Pacific is set to hold the largest share of the AMR/AGV fleet management software market, supported by strong growth in industrial automation, the rapid expansion of e-commerce infrastructure, and large-scale modernization of manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and emerging Southeast Asian economies. Companies in the region are accelerating the adoption of AMRs and AGVs to manage rising production output, increased order volumes, and tighter delivery timelines, which increases their dependence on advanced fleet management platforms that coordinate multi-robot operations, ensure continuous workflow, and maintain real-time visibility across facilities. Investments in smart factories and connected logistics systems are rising steadily as governments introduce programs that encourage digital adoption, intelligent manufacturing, and automation-driven productivity improvements. Asia Pacific is also becoming a central hub for robotics production and software innovation, creating a strong ecosystem that supports integration of cloud-based orchestration, AI-enabled optimization, and multi-vendor fleet coordination.

Fleet Management Software Market Dynamics:

Opportunity: Rising shift toward multi-vendor robotic fleets requiring unified and vendor neutral fleet platforms

As warehouses adopt diverse robots for picking, sorting, and transport, the need for centralized, interoperability focused fleet platforms is creating strong demand for advanced orchestration software.

Challenge: Difficulty in standardizing communication protocols across robots from different vendors

Lack of universal standards for navigation, traffic rules, and messaging limits seamless coordination, creating barriers for multi-vendor fleet deployments and increasing reliance on custom integration layers.

