Spintronics Market to Witness 36.48% CAGR Amid Surge in AI, IoT, and Electric Vehicles

Ottawa, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spintronics market size is valued at USD 3.03 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 49.33 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 36.48% from 2026 to 2035. The growing production of energy-efficient electronic devices and the rise in electric vehicles drive the market growth.

Spintronics Market Key Points

Asia Pacific dominated the spintronics market, holding the largest share of 46% in 2025.

North America is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the coming years.

By device type, metal-based devices led the market, with the tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sub-segment accounting for a 38% share in 2025.

The semiconductor-based devices segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by rising adoption of spin field-effect transistors (Spin-FETs).

By application, the memory devices segment dominated the market, with the MRAM sub-segment capturing a 42% share in 2025.

The logic devices segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR, supported by advancements in spin logic gates.

By material, ferromagnetic materials held the largest market share of 35% in 2025.

Graphene and other 2D materials are emerging as the fastest-growing material segment.

By end user, the consumer electronics segment captured the largest share of 33% in 2025.

The automotive segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

What is Spintronics?

The spintronics market growth is driven by the growing need for data storage, focus on extending battery life, growth in autonomous driving, the rise in development of connected devices, increasing need for next-gen AI chips, growing miniaturization of electronic devices, growth in industrial automation, and innovations in data processing.

Spintronics or spin transport electronics that use the quantum property of electrons as spin. It helps in creating energy-efficient devices, and it consists of non-volatile memory. It offers benefits like faster processing, high stability, energy efficiency, and higher density. Spintronics is widely used in applications like MRAM, spin lasers, magnetic sensors, quantum computing, and LEDs.

Major Applications of Spintronics

Mass Storage Devices (Hard Disk Drives): Spintronics is widely used in the read heads of modern hard drives, employing the Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR) effect to sensitively detect tiny magnetic fields on disk platters for high-density data retrieval. Magnetic Random Access Memory (MRAM): This non-volatile memory uses magnetic states instead of electric charges to store data, providing high-speed, durable, and "instant-on" performance without needing continuous power. Biomedical Sensors and Diagnostics: Highly sensitive spintronic sensors can detect weak magnetic signals from biological markers, enabling early-stage cancer detection and non-invasive monitoring of cardiac or neural activity. Quantum Computing: The "up" and "down" spin states of electrons serve as natural candidates for qubits, allowing for the creation of quantum computers that can perform complex parallel calculations at unprecedented speeds. Spin Transistors: These next-generation transistors operate by manipulating electron spin rather than just moving charge, promising significantly lower power consumption and reduced heat generation in microchips. Industrial and Automotive Sensors: Spintronic devices are used in automotive systems for precision tasks like measuring wheel speed, fuel handling, and navigation due to their high reliability in harsh environments.

What are the Key Trends of the Spintronics Market?

There is a major trend toward replacing traditional memory like DRAM and Flash with Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM), particularly Spin-Transfer Torque (STT-MRAM), which offers non-volatility and high-speed performance at 10x less write energy than NAND flash. This technology is becoming a universal solution for data centers and industrial IoT devices that require high endurance and "instant-on" capabilities without power loss risks.

There is a major trend toward replacing traditional memory like DRAM and Flash with Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM), particularly Spin-Transfer Torque (STT-MRAM), which offers non-volatility and high-speed performance at 10x less write energy than NAND flash. This technology is becoming a universal solution for and industrial IoT devices that require high endurance and "instant-on" capabilities without power loss risks. Integration with Edge AI and IoT Proliferation: Spintronics is emerging as a critical component for Edge AI and IoT because its components can provide local, real-time data processing with extremely low standby power leakage. Companies like Intel and Samsung are actively developing spintronic-based logic and memory to miniaturize wearables and autonomous vehicle systems where thermal efficiency and low latency are essential.

Market Opportunity

Growing IoT Devices Surges Demand for Spintronics

The increased proliferation of IoT devices and the strong focus on the miniaturization of electronic devices increase demand for spintronics. The increasing use of wearable devices and the focus on ensuring data integrity in IoT devices increase demand for spintronics. The growing size constraints in connected IoT devices and the increasing use of powerful devices increase demand for spintronics.

The strong focus on lowering the energy consumption of IoT devices and the increasing use of IoT devices in industrial applications increases demand for spintronics. The integration of IoT devices in smart homes and the increased creation of smaller IoT devices increase demand for spintronics. The growing IoT devices creates an opportunity for the growth of the spintronics industry.

Spintronics Market Report Coverage

Report Highlights Details Market Size by 2035 USD 49.33 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.20 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 3.03 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 36.48% CAGR Dominating Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Device Type, Material, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Regional Insights

Why Asia Pacific Dominates the Spintronics Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 46% share in 2025. The large presence of fabrication plants and the growing expansion of automotive electronics increase demand for spintronics. The growth in industrial automation and the increasing semiconductor research & development increases demand for spintronics. The strong government focus on 5G deployment and the growing use of consumer gadgets increase demand for spintronics. The presence of key players like Toshiba, TDK, and Samsung drives the market growth.

What is the Asia Pacific Spintronics Market Size in 2026?

The Asia Pacific spintronics market size is estimated at USD 1.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to be worth around USD 22.95 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 36.66% from 2026 to 2035.

China Spintronics Market Trends

China's market is gaining momentum as domestic demand for advanced memory and sensor technologies, especially MRAM (magnetoresistive random-access memory) and magnetic sensors, is driving steady growth across the semiconductor, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors. Government support and policies favoring cutting-edge semiconductor innovation are helping China accelerate production and integration of spintronic components, with efforts to scale up manufacturing and improve integration with AI and cloud computing platforms.

How is North America experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Spintronics Industry?

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for data centers and the increasing use of portable devices increases demand for spintronics. The expansion of electric vehicles and the focus on optimizing the design of devices create a higher demand for spintronics.

The well-established technological infrastructure and the rise in industrial automation increase demand for spintronics. The presence of companies like Google, Intel, and IBM supports the overall market growth.

U.S. Spintronics Market Trends

The U.S. market is expanding steadily, supported by strong semiconductor infrastructure, substantial R&D investment, and demand for energy-efficient advanced memory and magnetic sensor technologies. Domestic adoption of MRAM (magnetoresistive random-access memory) and spintronic sensors is rising to meet needs in data centers, IoT, and automotive applications, with North America holding a significant share of global installed technologies and patents.

Spintronics Market Segmentation

Device Type Insights

Why the Metal-Based Devices Segment Dominates the Spintronics Market?

The metal-based devices segment dominated the market with a 38% share in 2025. The increasing use of mass-storage devices and the development of energy-efficient automotive sensors increase demand for spintronics. The massive data storage and excellent data transfer in metal-based devices help market expansion. The reliable performance, manufacturing compatibility, and high spin polarization of metal-based devices drive market growth.

The semiconductor-based devices segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on less power consumption in the data center and the increasing need for faster networks in connected devices increases demand for semiconductor-based devices. The growth in quantum computing and the growing development of electronic systems increase demand for semiconductor-based devices. The enhanced performance, high durability, power reduction, and high-density storage in semiconductor-based devices support the market growth.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment held the Largest Share in the Spintronics Market?

The memory devices segment held the largest revenue share of 42% in the market in 2025. The growth in production of autonomous vehicles and the growing data centers increases demand for memory devices. The development of automotive safety systems and the increasing need for storage increase the adoption of memory devices. The high endurance, energy efficiency, non-volatility, and low power consumption of memory devices drive market growth.

The logic devices segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased complexity in data operations and the growth in consumer electronics increase demand for logic devices. The expansion of AI and growing industrial applications increases demand for logic devices. The faster processing speeds and energy efficiency of logic devices support market growth.

Material Insights

Why the Ferromagnetic Materials Segment is Dominating the Spintronics Market?

The ferromagnetic materials segment dominated the market with a 35% share in 2025. The growth in data storage applications and the increasing use of hard disk drives increases demand for ferromagnetic materials. The increased production of spintronic devices and the increasing need for spontaneous magnetic moments increase demand for ferromagnetic materials. The high efficiency, excellent thermal stability, and reliability of ferromagnetic materials drive the market growth.

The graphene and 2D materials segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing use of magnetic random access memory and the development of reconfigurable spintronic devices increase demand for graphene and 2D materials. The superior carrier mobility, high carrier mobility, high atomic thinness, and excellent spin transport of graphene & 2D materials support market growth.

End-Use Industry Insights

How did the Consumer Electronics Segment hold the Largest Share in the Spintronics Market?

The consumer electronics segment held the largest revenue share of 33% in the market in 2025. The growing miniaturization of consumer devices and the focus on longer battery life increase demand for spintronics. The increased sale of smartphones and the expansion of smart devices increase the adoption of spintronics. The increasing use of wearables and the rise proliferation of IoT devices increases demand for spintronics, driving market growth.

The automotive segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The rapid growth in electric vehicles and the growth in lightweighting of vehicle components increase demand for spintronics. The increased utilization of advanced driver-assistance systems and the focus on enhancing vehicle systems security increase demand for spintronics. The massive data generation in cars and the rise in in-vehicle computing increase demand for spintronics, supporting the overall market growth.

Spintronics Market-Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement



The stage focuses on sourcing raw materials like Heusler alloys, silicon, organic semiconductors, ferromagnetic metals, graphene, topological insulators, heavy metals, magnetic oxides, and tunnel barriers.



Key Players:- NVE Corporation, Intel Corporation, Crocus Technology, Everspin Technologies, IBM Corporation



Assembly and Packaging

The assembly focuses on operations like wafer dicing, die attach, interconnection, encapsulation, testing of chips, and marking. The packaging focuses on aspects like protection, interconnection, thermal management, signal integrity, and integration of components.



Key Players:- Samsung Electronics, Avalanche Technology, JCET Group, Everspin Technologies, Intel Corporation



Testing and Quality Control

The testing and quality control focus on material characterization, functional testing, environmental testing, system integration, performance testing, and fault modelling.



Key Players:- Intel Corporation, Everspin Technologies, Qnami, Applied Materials, Micro Magnetics, Samsung Electronics



Top Companies in the Spintronics Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

NVE Corporation : Manufactures high-performance spintronic sensors and signal isolators using GMR and TMR technologies.

: Manufactures high-performance and signal isolators using GMR and TMR technologies. Spin Memory Inc. : Developed proprietary PSC™ structures to optimize MRAM endurance and speed before ending operations.

: Developed proprietary PSC™ structures to optimize MRAM endurance and speed before ending operations. Everspin Technologies Inc. : Leads the market in commercially shipping discrete Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) for industrial and data center use.

: Leads the market in commercially shipping discrete Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) for industrial and data center use. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. : Integrates spin-based memory research into mobile platforms to improve energy efficiency in IoT and smartphones.

: Integrates into mobile platforms to improve energy efficiency in IoT and smartphones. Intel Corporation : Researching MESO logic devices to replace traditional transistors with ultra-low-power spintronic processors.

: Researching MESO logic devices to replace traditional transistors with ultra-low-power spintronic processors. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. : Mass-produces embedded STT-MRAM for high-performance microcontrollers and system-on-chip designs.

: Mass-produces embedded STT-MRAM for high-performance microcontrollers and system-on-chip designs. Toshiba Corporation : Develops p-MTJ technology for high-capacity magnetic memory and advanced spintronic sensors.

: Develops p-MTJ technology for high-capacity magnetic memory and advanced spintronic sensors. IBM Corporation: Investigates quantum spintronics and magnetic materials to push the boundaries of high-density data storage.

Tier 2:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Applied Spintronics Technology, Inc.

SK hynix Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Spintronics Industry

In January 2024, the CEA and CNRS launched a national spintronics programme for sustainable, frugal, and agile digital technology in Grenoble. The programme focuses on lowering electricity consumption and provides enhanced functionalities. (Source: https://www.cnrs.fr)



In March 2025, UC Riverside receives an award for advancing antiferromagnetic spintronics for next-gen computing and memory. The project focuses on studying special antiferromagnets and supports the development of semiconductors. (Source: https://news.ucr.edu)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Device Type

Metal-based Devices Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR) Tunnel Magneto Resistance (TMR) Spin-Valves Others (Spin-torque nano-oscillators, etc.)

Semiconductor-based Devices Spin Field Effect Transistors (Spin-FETs) Spin Diodes Spin Filters Others (Resonant Tunneling Diodes, etc.)



By Application

Memory Devices MRAM STT-MRAM Toggle MRAM Others

Sensors Magnetic Sensors Biosensors Others

Logic Devices Quantum Computing Elements Spin Logic Gates

Optoelectronics Spin LEDs Optical Isolators Spin Lasers

Others Microwave Devices Oscillators Interconnects



By Material

Ferromagnetic Materials Cobalt (Co) Iron (Fe) Nickel (Ni) Alloys (e.g., Permalloy)

Semiconductor Materials Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Silicon (Si) Indium Arsenide (InAs)

Graphene and 2D Materials

Others Oxide Materials Multiferroic





By End-Use Industry

Consumer Electronics Smartphones Wearables Laptops

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Infotainment Systems

IT & Telecommunication Data Storage Cloud Servers

Industrial Automation Equipment Robotics

Healthcare Biosensing Medical Imaging

Others Defense & Aerospace R&D Institutions





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

