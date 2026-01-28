Jyske Realkredit’s preliminary amounts for 1 April 2026 refinancing

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        28 January 2026
                                        Announcement no. 8/2026

Jyske Realkredit’s preliminary amounts for 1 April 2026 refinancing

Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out auctions Tuesday 3 February through Thursday 5 February 2026 for loans in cover pool E with refinancing 1 April 2026.

Preliminary amounts to be put on auction from 3 to 5 February:

NameISINAmount (DKK million)LCR
1% JRK 1/10-2026 SDO (IT)DK000941638012001B
    
1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO (IT)DK00094174381150-
    
1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDO (IT)DK0009417511    700-
    
1% JRK 1/4-2029 SDODK000939595632001B
    
1% JRK 1/4-2030 SDODK00093983805001B
    
1% JRK 1/4-2031 SDODK000940437865001B
    
1% JRK 1/4-2035 SDODK0009415309400-
    

Final amounts and auction schedule is expected to be announced on 2 February 2026.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Lars Hasløv, Director, Head of mortgage ALM tel. (+45) 89 89 92 19 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Director, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

