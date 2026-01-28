To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 28 January 2026
Announcement no. 8/2026
Jyske Realkredit’s preliminary amounts for 1 April 2026 refinancing
Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out auctions Tuesday 3 February through Thursday 5 February 2026 for loans in cover pool E with refinancing 1 April 2026.
Preliminary amounts to be put on auction from 3 to 5 February:
|Name
|ISIN
|Amount (DKK million)
|LCR
|1% JRK 1/10-2026 SDO (IT)
|DK0009416380
|1200
|1B
|1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO (IT)
|DK0009417438
|1150
|-
|1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDO (IT)
|DK0009417511
|700
|-
|1% JRK 1/4-2029 SDO
|DK0009395956
|3200
|1B
|1% JRK 1/4-2030 SDO
|DK0009398380
|500
|1B
|1% JRK 1/4-2031 SDO
|DK0009404378
|6500
|1B
|1% JRK 1/4-2035 SDO
|DK0009415309
|400
|-
Final amounts and auction schedule is expected to be announced on 2 February 2026.
Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Lars Hasløv, Director, Head of mortgage ALM tel. (+45) 89 89 92 19 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Director, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.