Fiberglass Doors Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Detailed Profiles of Masonite International Corp., Jeld-Wen Holding, Therma-Tru Corp., Pella Corp., ProVia and Other Leading Players

The fiberglass doors market has experienced substantial growth, projected to expand from $15.64 billion in 2025 to $17.16 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The robust market trajectory can be attributed to the increasing application of fiberglass doors in residential and commercial projects. Market expansion is driven by the demand for energy-efficient solutions and a focus on durability and low maintenance.

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to surge, reaching $24.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%. This forecasted growth is fueled by technological advancements, including automated fiberglass door production and AI-based inspection systems. Trends in the market include energy-efficient manufacturing processes, smart installation platforms, and customizable door solutions.

Surging construction activities will further propel market growth. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic development drive demand in the construction sector, enhancing the appeal of fiberglass doors due to their durability and energy efficiency. For instance, Northern Ireland reported a notable 6.5% expansion in its construction industry from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023, indicating a positive trend for the market.

Leading companies in the industry are forming strategic partnerships to introduce innovative storm and entry door systems. Noteworthy is the collaboration between MasterGrain and Fibercraft Door Company, which aimed to launch high-performance large-format fiberglass pivot door systems. This synergy leverages each partner's strengths in precision manufacturing and design excellence to set new standards in door functionalities.

Major players in the fiberglass doors market include Masonite International Corporation, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Therma-Tru Corporation, Pella Corporation, and many more. These companies are adapting to rapid global economic changes affecting trade relations and tariffs, which in turn, motivates domestic production and innovation in reliable, energy-efficient door designs.

Key features of the report include:

Market Characteristics: Detailed analysis of market features, brand differentiation, product innovation, and development trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive overview of the supply chain, including key raw material suppliers and competitors.

Comprehensive overview of the supply chain, including key raw material suppliers and competitors. Trends and Strategies: Covers emerging technology trends and strategic recommendations for market positioning.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Examination of key regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting market growth.

Examination of key regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting market growth. Market Size and Forecasts: Includes historical and projected market size data.

TAM Analysis: Identification of market potential and strategic insights based on total addressable market evaluation.

Identification of market potential and strategic insights based on total addressable market evaluation. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of competitive dynamics, market shares, and major financial transactions influencing the market.

Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluation of leading companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Interior; Exterior

By Design: Solid Doors; Doors With Glass

By Sales Channel: Direct Channel; Indirect Channel

By Application: Residential; Non-Residential

Subsegments:

By Interior Doors: Single, Double, Bi-fold, Sliding, French Interior Doors

By Exterior Doors: Entry, Patio, Sliding Glass, French Exterior, Storm Doors

Regions & Countries Covered

Includes extensive coverage across Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, and regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Data & Delivery:

Five years historical data and ten years forecast

Data segmentation by country and region

Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $17.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Fiberglass Doors market report include:

Masonite International Corporation

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.

Therma-Tru Corporation

Pella Corporation

ProVia LLC

Steves and Sons Inc.

GlassCraft Door Company

Plastpro Private Limited

Feather River Fiberglass Door System

Taylor Entrance Systems

Trinity Glass International Inc.

Neuma Doors

MasterGrain

ETO Doors Corporation

Fibertec Window and Door Manufacturing Inc.

Kohltech International Limited

Milgard Manufacturing LLC

Glasscraft Decorative Limited

Masonite's Barrington Fiberglass Doors division

Masonite's Belleville Fiberglass Doors division

