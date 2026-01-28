Intelligent Illumination Control System Industry Research Report 2026: $26.77 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Intelligent Illumination Control System market is on a significant growth trajectory, anticipated to expand from $14.26 billion in 2025 to $26.77 billion by 2030. This rapid expansion is underpinned by urbanization, increasing LED lighting adoption, and stringent government energy efficiency regulations. Furthermore, the integration of AI-based systems and the rise in smart city initiatives are pivotal in boosting market demand.

Notably, the market will witness a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2030. Key trends driving this growth include adaptive lighting controls, occupancy-based illumination, and technologies aimed at energy efficiency optimization and sustainability. The proliferation of IoT and connected devices, which offer real-time data exchange and enhance decision-making capabilities, also bolsters the market's expansion.

The increasing adoption of IoT is a critical catalyst in the intelligent illumination control sector. Recent data from the Eclipse Foundation highlights an 11% increase in IoT adoption in 2023, forecasting further implementation uptake in the coming years. This trend highlights the pivotal role smart lighting systems play in optimizing energy consumption and enhancing operational efficiency.

Prominent companies in the market are advancing smart lighting systems to replace conventional setups. These systems focus on energy optimization, cost reduction, and enhancing user experiences through automation. A notable development in March 2025 was the launch of Enlighted Eazy by Enlighted Inc., a US-based company. Targeting small and medium-sized businesses, this solution offers app-based management integrated with holistic IoT and building management capabilities, promoting streamlined installation and significant energy savings.

Strategic acquisitions further consolidate market positions. For instance, Signify N.V.'s acquisition of Intelligent Lighting Controls, Inc. in March 2023 strengthens its portfolio in connected lighting solutions, merging digital technologies with expertise in energy-efficient systems.

Major industry players include Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE., Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc., and others. These companies continue to innovate and adapt to evolving market demands driven by technological advancements and interconnected systems.

The market is affected by fluctuating trade relations and global tariffs, impacting supply chains and project costs, particularly in APAC and North America. Although these tariffs have increased costs, they also encourage local manufacturing and innovation, potentially strengthening regional supply chains.

The latest market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Intelligent Illumination Control System industry, offering insights into regional shares, competitive landscapes, market segments, and future opportunities. The report's recommendations and conclusions are updated to reflect the current global trade environment, providing strategic insights to navigate this dynamic market landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Adaptive Lighting Control Systems

4.2.2 Occupancy-Based Illumination

4.2.3 Daylight Harvesting Technology

4.2.4 Energy Efficiency Optimization

4.2.5 Smart Building Integration



5. Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Offices

5.2 Retail Stores

5.3 Hospitals and Healthcare

5.4 Educational Institutions

5.5 Hospitality



6. Intelligent Illumination Control System Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.5. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.6. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Indoor Illumination, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.7. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Outdoor Illumination, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10. Intelligent Illumination Control System Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Intelligent Illumination Control System Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SE.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Legrand S.A.

Signify N.V.

Hubbell Incorporated

ams-OSRAM AG

Acuity Brands Inc.

Havells India Limited

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

Tridonic GmbH & Co KG

Cree Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Control4 Corporation

Enlighted Inc.

KNX Association

Meazon S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esfpy2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment