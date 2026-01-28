Smart Highway Construction Market to Reach $72.79 Billion by 2030 with Opportunities in IoT-Enabled Pavement Sensors, Adaptive Traffic Signal Systems, V2I Communication Networks

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Highway Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart highway construction market has witnessed rapid growth, with its size projected to increase from $35.09 billion in 2025 to $40.69 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. This expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of smart highway systems, substantial government investments in intelligent transport infrastructure, the development of connected highway networks, sustainable construction materials, and real-time traffic monitoring solutions.

By 2030, this market's size is expected to reach $72.79 billion, growing at a CAGR of 15.6%. The factors propelling this growth include the deployment of energy-harvesting pavements, autonomous maintenance technologies, the use of data analytics for highway optimization, solar and wireless charging roads, and automated frost protection systems. The emerging trends encompass IoT-enabled pavement sensors, adaptive traffic signal systems, V2I communication networks, smart road markings, and energy-harvesting technologies.

The increase in vehicle numbers correlates with the expansion of the smart highway construction market, as urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and advancements in automotive technologies drive vehicle adoption. Smart highways facilitate enhanced connectivity and real-time traffic management, illustrated by a 2023 report from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association indicating global motor vehicle production reached 85.4 million units in 2022.

Key players such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation are engaging in strategic collaborations to bolster innovation and improve infrastructure efficiency. For instance, Huawei launched the APAC Smart Road, Waterway, and Port Alliance to promote collaboration in developing intelligent transportation solutions, crucial for advancing smart highway initiatives. These solutions focus on enhancing traffic management, real-time monitoring, and congestion control.

Another significant industry move includes Safety21 S.p.A.'s acquisition of Velocar S.r.l. in May 2024, aiming to strengthen Safety21's capacity to deliver advanced digital and AI-driven solutions, focusing particularly on road safety management. Companies like Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Miovision Inc. are also key operators within this territory.

