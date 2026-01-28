Digital Engine-Control System Industry Report 2026: $22.44 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Engine-Control System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The digital engine-control system market has seen significant growth, with its size projected to increase from $14.95 billion in 2025 to $16.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The historical growth stems from increased demand for fuel-efficient engines, microcontroller advancements, regulatory emission demands, growth in passenger vehicle production, and the adoption of electronic fuel injection systems.

By 2030, the market size is expected to escalate to $22.44 billion at a CAGR of 8.5%. This forecasted growth is driven by the integration of AI in engine management, the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles, demand for connected vehicles, advancements in predictive maintenance software, and expansion of aftermarket services. Notable trends include predictive diagnostics, adaptive fuel management, real-time emission control, IoT integration, and cloud-based performance monitoring.

The expansion of electric and hybrid vehicle production significantly influences market growth. Such vehicles include both fully electric and those combining electric powertrains with conventional engines. This growth is driven by stringent environmental regulations promoting low-emission vehicles. Digital engine control systems support this expansion by optimizing powertrain performance and managing the integration of electric and combustion components. Evidence of this shift includes the U.S. Department of Transportation's 2025 report, which aims for 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 to be zero-emission, supported by a planned network of 500,000 chargers to boost accessibility.

Leading companies are focusing on AI-based electronic control units (ECUs) to enhance engine performance, efficiency, and real-time control capabilities. An exemplary advancement is Marelli Europe S.p.A.'s VEC_480, introduced in November 2024, which leverages AI for superior real-time processing and control in motorsport applications.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market, as seen in Safran S.A.'s acquisition of Collins Aerospace's flight control and actuation business in July 2025. This move aims to bolster Safran's leadership in global flight control systems, broadening its portfolio for next-gen aircraft and aiding aviation's transition to more electric and sustainable models.

Prominent companies in this market include Honeywell International Inc., GE Aerospace, Safran S.A., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, among others. These companies are adapting to challenges like global trade changes and tariffs, which have increased costs and motivated local production and innovation.

The market report offers comprehensive statistics and analysis, essential for thriving in the industry, covering global market size, regional shares, and trends. The value in this market encompasses services like engine monitoring, diagnostics, and performance optimization, alongside hardware sales including ECUs, sensors, actuators, and fuel management systems. North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth. Countries covered include Australia, Germany, USA, and China.

Scope

Components: Hardware; Software; Services

Engine Types: Gasoline; Diesel; Hybrid; Electric

Vehicle Types: Passenger Cars; Commercial Vehicles; Off-Highway Vehicles; Others

Applications: Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Industrial, Others

End Users: OEMs; Aftermarket

Key Companies: Honeywell, GE Aerospace, Safran, Raytheon Technologies, BAE Systems, Moog, Woodward, Curtiss-Wright, Thales Group, Parker Aerospace

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc.

GE Aerospace (GE Aviation)

Safran S.A.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

BAE Systems plc

Moog Inc.

Woodward Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Thales Group

Parker-Hannifin Corporation / Parker Aerospace

Triumph Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Cummins Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,Ltd. (MHI)

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO Corporation

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aptiv PLC

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

FADEC Alliance

Silver Atena GmbH

Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc. (ECE)

MTU Aero Engines AG

HEICO Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gds3u9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment