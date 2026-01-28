Confluent Medical Debuts Filmcast Select™ to Enable Tailored Performance in PTFE and Polyimide Tubing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Medical Technologies has launched Filmcast Select™, a new materials customization program for polymer tubing that enables customers to intentionally select key performance attributes of Filmcast PTFE and polyimide tubing.

The standard Filmcast polymer tubing process offers little to no customization for device manufacturing and as procedures become less invasive and devices become smaller and more complex, the one size fits all approach is no longer sufficient. Filmcast Select™ addresses this shift by enabling OEMs to select Filmcast PTFE and polyimide tubing based on the characteristics that matter most for their application – including flexibility, strength, durability, surface finish, regulatory compliance and optical clarity.

“Designing next-generation medical devices requires precision at every level, including material selection,” said Shane Wood, Director of Technology, Polymers at Confluent Medical. “Filmcast Select™ gives our customers the ability to match material performance to device intent, rather than adapting their designs to standard materials.”

Filmcast Select™ offers multiple polyimide tubing options, including standard polyimide, REACH-compliant glossy and matte polyimide, and Ultra Polyimide. These materials offer benefits ranging from high transparency and reduced friction to stronger bonding and nearly double the tensile strength of standard polyimide for thin-wall designs.

The program also features a range of Filmcast PTFE options, including FlexaCast™ for increased flexibility and elongation, DuraCast™ for enhanced abrasion resistance, and UltraCast™ for higher tensile strength in demanding applications.

Confluent Medical can also work with customer-preferred PTFE dispersions, allowing OEMs to leverage existing biocompatibility data and reduce development time for new or next-generation devices.

About Confluent

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent’s expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, Costa Rica; and Hyderabad, India, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical.com.

Media:

Brittany Mai- brittany.mai@confluentmedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/055c49d4-5d78-4532-b087-43c5da675832