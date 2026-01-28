Biobank Automation Systems Industry Report 2026: $2.92 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobank Automation Systems Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The biobank automation systems market has witnessed robust expansion, growing from $1.84 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $2.03 billion in 2025 at a 9.9% CAGR. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for high-quality biospecimens in pharmaceutical research and the proliferation of biobanks within academic and hospital settings. Increased involvement in population-based studies, a focus on precision medicine, biomarker discovery, and expanding clinical trials necessitating centralized sample management are pivotal drivers. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $2.92 billion, with a 9.5% CAGR.

Several factors propel growth during the forecast period, including increased demand for centralized biobanking by pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Expanding pipelines of cell and gene therapy products, upsurges in global healthcare research spending, and increased outsourcing of sample management to specialized providers also contribute. Innovations such as robotics-based platforms, AI integration, IoT-enabled monitoring, cloud-based biobank systems, and next-gen cryopreservation technologies are set to define market trends.

The chronic disease prevalence propels market expansion, as conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer become more common due to aging populations. Biobank automation systems effectively manage chronic disease burdens by facilitating large-scale biospecimen storage and retrieval, essential for research and therapy development. The WHO forecasts a rise in cancer cases to 35 million by 2050, further necessitating efficient biobank solutions.

Leading companies focus on innovations like eco-friendly cooling systems, enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon footprints, and optimizing sample storage. For instance, Azenta, Inc. introduced the BioArc Ultra in February 2024, an automated solution for high-density, eco-friendly ultracold management. This enhances biobank efficiency, reducing environmental impact while maintaining sample integrity.

In 2023, Azenta Inc. acquired Ziath Ltd, integrating advanced two-dimensional barcode scanning technologies, enhancing accuracy, traceability, and automation across global workflows. This acquisition strengthens Azenta's lifecycle solutions, showcasing a trend of technological integration and expansion within the market.

Key players in the biobank automation systems market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Azenta Life Sciences, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sartorius AG, and several others. North America was the largest market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated as the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, including countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and India.

Trade relations and tariff fluctuations influence the market's outlook, affecting sectors like medical equipment. Companies mitigate risks by dual-sourcing parts, expanding domestic production, and advancing R&D in cost-efficient materials. The market report delivers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, market size, competitor shares, and strategic insights, equipping stakeholders to navigate the dynamic biobank automation landscape effectively.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Automated Storage Systems, Automated Sample Preparation Systems, Automated Liquid Handling Systems, Other Product Types

Application: Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine, Biobanking, Other Applications

End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Automated Storage Systems: Ultra Low Temperature, Cryogenic, High Density Biobanking, Room Temperature Sample, Tube and Vial Storage Systems

Automated Sample Preparation Systems: Nucleic Acid Extraction, Cell Preparation, Protein Purification, Histology and Tissue Processing, Sample Aliquoting Systems

Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Pipetting Workstation, Microplate Handling, Reagent Dispensing, Serial Dilution, Microplate Washing Systems

Other Product Types: Tube Decapping and Capping, Barcode Labeling and Scanning, Laboratory Information Management System Integration, Environmental Monitoring and Control, Robotic Laboratory Integration

Companies Mentioned:

Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Azenta Life Sciences, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sartorius AG, and Revvity Inc..

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



