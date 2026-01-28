Industrial Robot Battery Research Report 2026: $4.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robot Battery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The industrial robot battery market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $2.58 billion in 2025 to $4.67 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This expansion is fueled by rising industrial automation, increased e-commerce, and advanced manufacturing needs. Significant market trends include developing high energy density batteries, modular solutions, and durable designs for harsh environments. Advancements in lithium-ion technology and the rise of collaborative robots (cobots) further contribute to market growth.

Increased industrial automation is propelling the industrial robot battery market forward. As control systems and robots replace humans in repetitive tasks, the need for reliable power sources becomes paramount. In September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported a 51% increase in UK industrial robot installations, while in the Americas, installations surpassed 55,000 units for the third consecutive year. This surge underscores the demand for batteries that ensure uninterrupted robotic operations.

Leading companies are focusing on innovations like fast-charging systems and energy-efficient batteries with longer life spans. In July 2025, Electrovaya Inc. launched new battery system products designed for robotic platforms, offering rapid wireless charging and extended life cycles to enhance material handling and surveillance applications. Simultaneously, a collaboration between Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. aims to develop next-gen robot batteries that improve energy density and power output by leveraging Samsung SDI's lithium-ion expertise.

Key market players include TotalEnergies SE, Tesla Inc., BYD Company Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., among others. These companies are investing in battery enhancements to support continuous robotic operations in various industrial sectors.

The global trade landscape significantly impacts the market, with tariffs increasing battery component costs, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America. This situation has led manufacturers to diversify supply chains and foster innovations to mitigate costs, ultimately benefiting the market long-term.

The industrial robot battery research report offers in-depth market analysis, covering size, regional shares, competition, and trends. The report highlights lithium-ion batteries for their superior energy density and performance, critical for applications in welding, material handling, and quality control across sectors like manufacturing and aerospace. North America currently leads the market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to register the fastest growth.

Spanning a comprehensive range of components, from battery packs and management systems to monitoring devices, the market's value reflects the factory gate pricing of goods and services within specified geographies, covering key regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. This growth trajectory highlights the continuous evolution of the industrial robot battery market, poised to meet the burgeoning demands of global automation and robotics innovations.

Scope

Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lead-Acid, Sodium-Ion, Others

Lithium-Ion, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lead-Acid, Sodium-Ion, Others Robot Type: Articulated, SCARA, Delta, Collaborative, Mobile

Articulated, SCARA, Delta, Collaborative, Mobile Capacity: Below 1,000 mAh, 1,000 mAh - 5,000 mAh, 5,000 mAh - 10,000 mAh, Above 10,000 mAh

Below 1,000 mAh, 1,000 mAh - 5,000 mAh, 5,000 mAh - 10,000 mAh, Above 10,000 mAh Application: Welding, Material Handling, Painting, Palletizing, Inspection

Welding, Material Handling, Painting, Palletizing, Inspection End-Use Industry: Manufacturing, Logistics, Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Aerospace

Manufacturing, Logistics, Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Aerospace Companies Mentioned: TotalEnergies, Tesla, BYD, Hitachi, Panasonic, CATL, LG Chem, ABB, Samsung SDI, FANUC, Yaskawa, Exide Technologies, Staubli, VARTA, Ultralife, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Industrial Robot Battery Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Industrial Robot Battery Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.2 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.3 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.4 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 High Energy Density Battery Development

4.2.2 Long Cycle Life and Durability Enhancements

4.2.3 Harsh Environment Resistant Battery Designs

4.2.4 Modular and Scalable Battery Solutions for Robots

4.2.5 Efficient Battery Management Systems



5. Industrial Robot Battery Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Manufacturing

5.2 Logistics and Warehousing

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Electronics

5.5 Food and Beverage



6. Industrial Robot Battery Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Industrial Robot Battery Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Robot Battery PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Industrial Robot Battery Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Industrial Robot Battery Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Industrial Robot Battery Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Industrial Robot Battery Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Segmentation by Battery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Segmentation by Robot Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.5. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Segmentation by End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.6. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.7. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries (NiMH), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.8. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lead-Acid Batteries, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.9. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sodium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.10. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Battery Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10. Industrial Robot Battery Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Industrial Robot Battery Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

TotalEnergies SE

Tesla Inc.

BYD Company Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

LG Chem Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Wanxiang Group Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Exide Technologies LLC

Staubli International AG

VARTA AG

Ultralife Corporation

Hangzhou Iplusmobot Technology Co. Ltd.

Bentork Motion Systems Co. Ltd.

Artek Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10io6s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment