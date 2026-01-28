Smart Toilets Market Booming: Set to Reach $15.76 Billion by 2030 Driven by Demand for AI-based Health Monitoring - Panasonic, Midea Group and Xiaomi Lead the Industry

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Toilet Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, and emerging trends.





The global smart toilet market is poised for noteworthy expansion, with projections indicating growth from $9.75 billion in 2025 to $10.76 billion in 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This surge is driven by increasing consumer emphasis on hygiene and comfort, enhanced bidet utilization, and the integration of advanced sensor technology. By 2030, market size is expected to reach $15.76 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 10%. Leading factors include the proliferation of IoT-enabled toilets, eco-friendly innovations, and advancements in AI-driven hygiene monitoring.

Increased home remodeling and renovation activities are significant growth catalysts for the smart toilet sector. A notable example is projected U.S. spending on home improvements, forecasted to reach $485 billion in 2023, showcasing a 2.6% increase as reported by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The adoption of smart toilets with features like automatic flushing and self-cleaning mechanisms appeals to homeowners aiming for enhanced comfort and hygiene amidst rising real estate prices.

Product differentiation, especially in wellness monitoring, is becoming a crucial strategy among market players. Companies are incorporating health-monitoring technologies such as real-time electrolyte detection, enabling users to monitor hydration and track potential health issues. For instance, Synsol AG introduced a second-generation smart toilet in August 2023, featuring advanced health assessment capabilities like electrolyte and ECG monitoring.

Key industry players include Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, and Kohler Co., among others. Recent strategic moves include Brondell's acquisition of Nebia in January 2023, aiming to enhance product diversity and commitment to sustainable design.

Defines market characteristics and examines key offerings.

Analyzes the entire value chain, detailing key resources and competitors at each level.

Highlights emerging technology trends and strategic advancements like digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven solutions.

Explores key regulatory frameworks and investment trends shaping industry growth.

Provides market size forecasts factoring in technological progress, geopolitical events, and economic variables.

Evaluates TAM and market attractiveness with strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Presents comprehensive market segmentations and regional and country-specific market analyses.

Expands geographical focus to include Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to changing supply chain dynamics.

Outlines the competitive landscape, featuring leading companies, market shares, and key financial deals.

By Type: Wall Hung Toilet, Close-Coupled, Single Floor Standing Toilet, One-Piece Toilet, Other Types By Category: Integrated Smart Toilet, Smart Toilet Seats By Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth By Application: Residential, Commercial By Distribution: Online, Offline

Subsegments include variations of wall hung, close-coupled, single floor standing, and one-piece toilets.

Geographical Focus: Covers major markets including the USA, China, Germany, Japan, and emerging markets like southeast Asia.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

