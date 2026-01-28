Junction Field Effect Transistors (JFETs) Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035 - Electric Vehicles and IoT Spur Demand, Reaching $4.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Junction Field Effect Transistors (JFETs) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers vital statistics on global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends.





The junction field effect transistors (JFETs) market has witnessed significant growth recently, projected to expand further. From a valuation of $3.41 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $3.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This increase is driven by expanding consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and enhanced industrial automation. By 2030, the market is forecasted to grow to $4.7 billion at the same CAGR, owing to integration in RF systems, adoption in electric vehicles, and an increase in IoT-enabled devices.

Growth in the electronics industry is a primary driver for the JFETs market. This industry benefits from rising consumer demand, automation, and increasing semiconductor production, with a notable boost from 5G applications. JFETs, instrumental in signal amplification and switching due to their high input impedance and low noise, continue to see increased utilization. Digital Commerce 360 reports a rise in online consumer electronics sales, surpassing $51.3 billion in 2022, highlighting the industry's expansion's positive impact on JFETs market growth.

Companies are advancing JFET technology to improve efficiency and maximize application versatility. For instance, Qorvo, Inc. launched a silicon carbide (SiC) JFET in January 2025, designed specifically for high voltage and efficiency power electronics applications. This innovation includes an on-resistance of 9 milliohms in a compact D2PAK-7L package, achieving superior efficiency while supporting high operating temperatures and exceptional switching characteristics.

In another strategic move, Renesas Electronics acquired Transphorm in June 2024 to expand its market presence in electric vehicles and renewable energy, enhancing its power solutions and leadership in wide bandgap semiconductor products. Transphorm specializes in designing and manufacturing JFETs, reinforcing Renesas's capabilities in this sector.

Key players in the JFETs market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others. However, global trade changes, particularly tariffs, are influencing the market dynamics by raising import costs, impacting production expenses, and causing supply chain delays. Regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe, heavily dependent on imported components, feel these effects acutely. Conversely, tariffs encourage local sourcing strategies, fostering innovation and resilience in JFET production.

Report Scope

The report answers crucial questions about the JFET market's dynamics, comparing it to the broader economy and other markets. It analyzes forces such as technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences. Key segments covered include market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, and future strategies.

Discover detailed market characteristics, including major products, services, and innovation trends.

Explore the value chain, assessing raw materials, resources, and competitive dynamics within the supply chain.

Understand emerging tech trends like digital transformation and AI innovation, and strategize accordingly.

Navigate the regulatory landscape and investment flows affecting the industry.

Access market size data, historic growth, and forecasts considering AI, automation, and macroeconomic factors.

Analyze total addressable market (TAM) and growth opportunities, supported by strategic insights.

Evaluate the market using a quantitative scoring framework assessing growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Review detailed segmentation into submarkets for informed decision-making.

Study regional and country-by-country market analysis including historical and forecast data.

Analyze impacts of recent supply chain shifts in regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Understand the competitive landscape, key financial deals, and a scoring matrix for top companies.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: N-Channel JFETs; P-Channel JFETs

2) By Application: Analog Signal Processing; RF Amplification; Switching Circuits; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Electronics; Automotive; Industrial; Healthcare; Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By N-Channel JFETs: Low-Power N-Channel JFETs; High-Power N-Channel JFETs; General-Purpose N-Channel JFETs; High-Frequency N-Channel JFETs

2) By P-Channel JFETs: Low-Power P-Channel JFETs; High-Power P-Channel JFETs; General-Purpose P-Channel JFETs; High-Frequency P-Channel JFETs

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Junction Field Effect Transistors (JFETs) market report include:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Rohm Semiconductor

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Littelfuse Inc.

Nexperia B.V.

Sanken Electric Co. Ltd.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Central Semiconductor Corp.

Solitron Devices Inc.

Calogic LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/477fz6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment