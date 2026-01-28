NOR Flash Memory Market to Reach $4.55 Billion by 2030, Fueled by IoT Growth: Asia-Pacific Expected to Lead Globally

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NOR Flash Memory Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NOR flash memory market has experienced significant growth and is expected to continue this trend. It is projected to expand from $3.22 billion in 2025 to $3.45 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 7.1%, and will reach $4.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Drivers of this growth include the proliferation of embedded systems, the increasing need for reliable boot memory, and the rise in consumer electronics manufacturing.

The market's robust expansion is fueled by various factors, including the surge in connected device ecosystems and the rising integration of automotive electronics. The increasing demand for secure firmware storage and industrial automation systems contributes to this growth. Key trends anticipated to shape the market include AI-driven firmware optimization, IoT-centric memory integration, and automotive-grade NOR adoption.

The demand for IoT devices is a significant driver for NOR flash memory growth. With industries rapidly adopting smart technologies, real-time data monitoring has become essential across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and smart homes. NOR flash memory enhances these devices by offering fast data access, low power consumption, high endurance, and reliable storage. According to Ericsson, cellular IoT connections are predicted to grow from 4 billion in 2024 to over 7 billion by 2030 with an approximate CAGR of 11%.

Companies are innovating further, focusing on space-grade systems requiring robust, high-density memories. Infineon Technologies AG recently introduced the first-ever QML-qualified radiation-hardened QSPI NOR flash memory designed for space applications, signifying advancements in reliability and longevity under extreme conditions.

Mergers and acquisitions also play a pivotal role in the market. GlobalFoundries Inc.'s acquisition of Renesas Electronics Corporation's CBRAM technology aims to bolster its embedded non-volatile memory portfolio, advancing development in low-power, high-performance memory solutions for IoT and 5G applications.

Leading players in the market include Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Macronix International, Texas Instruments, MediaTek, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Kioxia, Microchip Technology, Marvell Technology Group, Toshiba, Winbond Electronics, GigaDevice Semiconductor, Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing, Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology, Integrated Silicon Solution, and XTX Technology.

This market spans North America and Asia-Pacific-expected to be the fastest-growing region-while comprehensively covering other regions and countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Report Scope

The report addresses the largest and fastest-growing NOR flash memory markets, examining market relationships with the broader economy and other similar sectors. It explores forces that will shape the future market, including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.

The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, and strategies. Historical and forecast market growth is analyzed by geography, offering insights into market evolution.

The market characteristics section defines, examines key products and services, evaluates differentiation, and highlights innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis includes a value chain overview and competitor analysis at each level.

The trends and strategies section provides insights into digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory and investment landscape discusses key regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and governmental policies affecting market growth.

The market size section covers historical and forecasted market growth.

Forecasts consider technological advancements, geopolitical conflicts, trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rates.

TAM analysis provides strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential and strategic implications.

Market segmentation breaks down sub-markets, with geographic analysis in the regional and country breakdowns section.

Enhanced geographical coverage now includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting realignments and manufacturing shifts.

The competitive landscape chapter offers a market nature description, market shares, and analyses recent technological advancements.

A company scoring matrix ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

