Point of Interest Data Solutions Market to Worth Over US$ 579.26 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point of interest data solutions market was valued at 246.94 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 579.26 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Over the last few years, the market for point of interest data solution is driven by the growing demand for location-based services. It is estimated that approximately 6.94 billion people own a smartphone as of 2023, and so many companies have built their businesses around this idea of convenience, such as mobile apps like Uber or SkipTheDishes, where you can order anything from groceries to meals delivered right at doorstep within minutes after placing an order through these applications. Therefore, it’s no wonder that there’s been an increase in demand for accurate point-of-interest data among businesses that want to improve customer experience through targeted marketing strategies, etc.

Advancements in Mapping and AI Fuel Growth of Point of Interest Data Solutions Market

Another factor contributing towards the expansion of the point of interest data solutions market is advancements related to mapping and geospatial technologies. This means that end users have access to things like satellite imagery, which is capable of providing high-resolution maps anywhere on earth, making it easier for people find places they’re looking for.

Also, real-time location tracking has become possible thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning (ML) algorithms – such as those used by Google Maps, consumers can always know where exactly someone is located at any given moment without having tell them.

Also, decision-making processes based on data have become more popular than ever before. This is mainly because organizations across sectors recognize how valuable insights into consumer behavior, market trends, and competitive landscape could be obtained from big data analysis methods applied onto information generated via different channels.

Businesses Turn to POI Data to Deliver Personalized, Location-Aware Experiences

The global point of interest data solutions market is changing quickly since businesses need to provide hyper-localized experiences as people demand them more and more. As individuals become more connected and technologically advanced, they expect their services to be personalized and aware of their surroundings. This change in customer behavior means that businesses must tailor what they offer according to location by utilizing points of interest data solutions, which will resonate with their intended audience.

A recent study found that 78% of consumers are likelier to engage with companies who give individualized recommendations based on where they are (Deloitte). Such figures only reflect the growing significance of hyper-localization when it comes to keeping clients engaged and committed over time. For instance, organizations can know better about customers’ habits or preferences via such platforms, hence this knowledge may help them design targeted advertisements or improve products while also refining service delivery so that it meets each person’s needs.

Likewise, combining augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) technologies alongside point-of-interest information has enabled more immersive location-based experiences in the point-of-interest data solutions market. By year 2026, roughly 30% of enterprises will use AR as well as VR coupled with POI data for creating captivating localized experiences, according to a prediction made by an industry survey.

In sectors like retailing, tourism, or entertainment, where firms strive hard to differentiate themselves through unique site-specific encounters capable of capturing attention while driving involvement among visitors, there is an increasing adoption rate towards these trends.

The demand for hyper-localized experiences has also led to what is known as micro-moments – i.e., short periods when people look things up on their phones right away because it’s convenient at that time. On average, 82% of smartphone users do refer to Google maps whenever in unfamiliar territories (Google). Therefore, if organizations adopt points-of-interest data solutions, then they could benefit greatly from such instances by providing timely, relevant advice, which would ultimately lead into higher levels of customer satisfaction, thereby fostering conversions as well.

Digital Transformation and Hyper-Localization Propel Commercial Adoption of POI Solutions

The global point of interest data solutions market is dominated by the commercial category in terms of applications. In 2023, for example, the commercial segment accounted for more than US$ 190.70 million in sales, and the segment will continue on its growth path at a projected growth rate of 8.6%. This is attributed to persistent digital transformation within enterprises as well as an augmented appreciation of how location-based data can optimize operations and better customer engagement. Its share of the total market was 78% in 2023, thus underlining its pivotal role within this industry.

Retailing, hospitality, transport, and real estate are some of the industries highlighted under this segment of the point of interest data solutions market. Point of interest solutions are used by such businesses to enhance service delivery, generate a competitive edge, or simply boost their operations. Commercial firms, however, make use of point of interest (POI) data solution products for targeted marketing activities.

They study them in order to come up with location-based marketing strategies. They do research upon their competition and get intelligence accordingly. Among other things, pointing out customers’ behavior about each POI’s case can be achieved by utilizing the most recent relevant information about location points. This way, the type of company might build more effective strategies that are able to help them grow and decide whether they need expansion or not.

Retail, Real Estate, and Urban Planning Drive North America’s POI Data Adoption

In 2023, North America became the largest consumer of the point of interest data solutions market with revenue of more than US$ 99.24 million. This was mainly because of its well-established technological infrastructure, widespread internet connection, and thriving business community, among others. The United States alone has taken up 70% share in consumption for POI data within this region. The retail sector, together with the real estate industry, has recorded a 25% YoY growth rate.

Furthermore, customer analytics is done using POI by 60% of businesses in North America. Tourism saw a growth of 15% in its application towards improving experiences for travelers. At the same time, there has been an increase of about 30% in location-based marketing, which uses points of interest data. However, 80% utilization comes from cities themselves, who use it to enhance their urban planning activities. In addition, there is a recorded 45% growth by the food delivery market when considering reliance on POIs, as well as their incorporation into models among newly established businesses across the northern parts of America. Also, healthcare providers have adopted them as part of optimizing service delivery, which rose by 20%. More than US$ 50 million were invested into R&D activities concerning this kind of information during the year 2023 alone.

Point of Interest Data Solutions Market Major Players:

Google Cloud

Foursquare

ATTOM Data Solutions

Ceinsys Tech Limited

SafeGraph Inc

NAVmart

TripsByTips

HERE Technologies

MapData Services

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Precisely

AggData

Tamoco

Mobius Knowledge Services

GB Group plc.

ESRI

CoreLogic

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Database Platform

Modular Customized Report

Others

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

