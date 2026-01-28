Amanda Demanda Law Group Wins Best Hispanic Culture Campaign and Best Magazine Ad at 2026 Golden Gavel Awards

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Demanda Law Group is proud to announce it has won 2 Golden Gavel Awards in 2026, earning top honors for Best Hispanic Culture Campaign and Best Magazine Ad . The wins follow a strong showing with seven total nominations and reflect the firm’s continued momentum and creative leadership in legal marketing and advertising.

What does this mean?

The Golden Gavel Awards recognize excellence across legal advertising platforms, celebrating firms that demonstrate originality, strategic vision, and cultural relevance. Amanda Demanda Law Group’s wins highlight its ability to connect meaningfully with diverse audiences while maintaining a bold, cohesive brand presence.

“Winning two Golden Gavel 2026 Awards is an incredible honor,” said Amanda Demanda , Founder of Amanda Demanda Law Group. “These recognitions reflect the creativity, intention, and heart our team brings to every campaign. We’re especially proud to be recognized for work that resonates culturally and tells our story in an authentic, impactful way.”

Amanda Demanda Law 2026 Group Golden Gavel Nominations:

The awards were announced on January 27, 2026, at the Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, during an evening honoring standout achievements in legal marketing and advertising.

Amanda Demanda Law Group continues to expand its creative footprint nationwide, pairing high-impact advertising with a people-first mission and a strong focus on serious and catastrophic injury cases.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida’s most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: bridget@amplifylaw.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03a11203-2345-4dec-9fdd-c1cae4920fe4