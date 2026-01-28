Smoke Alarms Market 2026-2030: Set to Reach $2.69 Billion at 6% CAGR Led by Robert Bosch, Hochiki, Honeywell

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoke Alarms Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides insights into the smoke alarms industry's dynamics, including market size, geographical presence, competitive landscape, and future opportunities.





The smoke alarms market has experienced robust growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. By 2026, the market is expected to expand from $2.01 billion in 2025 to $2.13 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. Key drivers of this growth include increased construction in residential and commercial sectors, rising fire-related incidents, heightened fire safety awareness, adoption of battery-powered alarms, and stringent government safety regulations. Looking ahead to 2030, the market is poised to reach $2.69 billion, maintaining the 6% CAGR, propelled by advancements in AI, IoT integration, smart home demand, sustainability focus, and urban infrastructure growth.

Recent trends underscore the shift towards smart smoke detection systems, eco-friendly alarms, and cloud-connected fire safety solutions. The alarming rise in fire incidents, often attributed to electrical faults and flammable materials, accentuates the importance of early smoke detection in saving lives and reducing property damage. The National Fire Protection Association's 2024 report highlighted that in 2023, home fires accounted for significant casualties and financial damage compared to the previous year, emphasizing the growing demand for smoke alarms.

Innovation is at the forefront as industry leaders develop cutting-edge solutions like combo smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, which enhance safety by reducing false alarms. An example is Siterwell Electronics Co., Limited's A8612B Combo Detector, launched in the U.S., featuring advanced sensors, dual-lightwave technology to minimize cooking smoke false alarms, and intelligent CO monitoring. Some models boast a 10-year battery life and bilingual voice alerts, catering to the bilingual market while prioritizing eco-friendliness.

In a strategic move, Feit Electric Company, Inc. acquired Universal Security Instruments, Inc.'s assets to broaden its product portfolio in home safety and enhance innovation in smart devices. The acquisition aims to solidify its market presence in residential and commercial segments.

The competitive landscape includes prominent players like Robert Bosch GmbH, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Google Nest. These companies are actively enhancing their portfolios to meet the evolving consumer demands driven by technological integration in safety devices.

By Type: Ionization; Photoelectric; Beam By Power Backup: Battery Powered; Hardwired With Battery Backup By Application: Commercial; Residential; Industrial By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce; Retail; Electric Wholesale

Data: The report includes extensive data on market size, growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, broken down by country and region with historic and forecast data.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

