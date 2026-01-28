Metal Insulator Semiconductor (MIS) Chip Capacitors Market to Witness Strong Growth Over 2026-2030, Reaching $1.89 Billion: TDK Corp., STMicroelectronics, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Lead the Way

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Insulator Semiconductor (MIS) Chip Capacitor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights into market dynamics, industry trends, and future growth prospects. It also provides detailed analysis covering regional shares, competitive landscape, and strategic recommendations adaptable to the fast-evolving global environment.





The metal insulator semiconductor (MIS) chip capacitor market has been on a robust growth trajectory, with the market size increasing from $1.41 billion in 2025 to $1.5 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Driving this historic growth is an uptick in consumer electronics demand, the expansion of automotive electronics, growing telecommunications adoption, increased industrial automation, and a surge in demand for compact electronic devices.

Looking ahead, the MIS chip capacitor market is projected to grow significantly, reaching $1.89 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6%. The forecast period's growth factors include new electric vehicle applications, 5G infrastructure development, the rise of smart devices and IoT, advancements in high-performance electronic systems, and a growing trend of semiconductor integration in industrial and automotive domains. Key trends influencing the market include miniaturization, advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques, high-performance materials, and cost-effective compact designs.

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is a significant factor propelling the MIS chip capacitor market. With devices like smartphones, laptops, and televisions becoming ubiquitous in daily life, the demand for capacitors that enhance energy storage and enable faster processing has surged. For instance, May 2023 data from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association highlighted a production growth in Japan's electronic equipment to 771.45 billion yen (approximately USD $5.6 billion). Consumer electronics output increased to 32.09 billion yen (around USD $233 million) from 25.26 billion yen (about USD $183 million) in May 2022, underscoring this trend.

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) further catalyzes the market's growth. Advances in battery technology have spurred EV adoption, enhancing their practicality. MIS chip capacitors play a crucial role in optimizing power management systems, which are vital for EV efficiency and reliability. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, battery-electric vehicles constituted 17.7% of new light-duty vehicle sales in Q3 2023, up from 12.5% in 2022. This shift underscores the expanding market for MIS capacitors.

In industry developments, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired Skyworks Solutions Inc. in January 2025. This strategic acquisition will allow Vanguard to leverage Skyworks' semiconductor and wireless technology expertise amidst rising demand for connectivity solutions. Skyworks Solutions Inc. specializes in MIS chip capacitors, adding value to Vanguard's portfolio.

Leading companies in the MIS chip capacitor market include TDK Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., and more. Notably, the market's outlook is navigating through changes in global trade relations and tariffs, which impact raw material costs and production timelines. These challenges, however, encourage diversification and regional production investments to meet demands efficiently.

Market Characteristics: Details key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Details key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain and competitive landscape at each supply chain level.

Overview of the value chain and competitive landscape at each supply chain level. Trends and Strategies: Explore digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation to enhance competitive positioning.

Explore digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation to enhance competitive positioning. Regulatory Landscape: Analyze regulatory frameworks and investment flows influencing market growth.

Analyze regulatory frameworks and investment flows influencing market growth. Market Size and Forecast: Examine technological, geopolitical, and economic variables impacting market size and growth projections.

Examine technological, geopolitical, and economic variables impacting market size and growth projections. TAM Analysis: Assess market potential vis-a-vis current market size for strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Performance Grade: Standard and High-Performance MIS Chip Capacitors.

Standard and High-Performance MIS Chip Capacitors. Product Type: Varied working voltage categories.

Varied working voltage categories. Applications: Diverse applications including consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications.

Data: Includes historical and forecast growth patterns, GDP ratios, expenditure per capita, and market segmentation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

TDK Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.

Transcom, Inc.

Tokin America, Inc.

Viking Tech Corporation

Johanson Dielectrics, Inc.

SemiGen, Inc.

US Microwaves, Inc.

Massachusetts Bay Technologies, Inc.

Wei Bo Associates HK Ltd.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Lorlin Electronics Ltd.

KEMET Corporation (Yageo Group)

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Walsin Technology Corporation

