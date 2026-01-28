David Ebrahimzadeh and Corniche Capital Position Industrial Real Estate at the Center of U.S. Defense and Defense Tech Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh , entrepreneur and investor, is positioning industrial real estate as a critical backbone of America’s rapidly expanding defense and defense technology ecosystem, as federal policy, reshoring initiatives, and national security priorities accelerate under the current U.S. administration.



According to the U.S. Department of Defense, national defense spending surpassed $880 billion in fiscal year 2024, with sustained growth projected across aerospace, advanced manufacturing, logistics, autonomous systems, and defense technology. At the same time, McKinsey & Company estimates that reshoring and supply-chain realignment could drive more than $500 billion in new U.S. manufacturing investment by the end of the decade—significantly increasing demand for secure, modern industrial facilities.

Ebrahimzadeh, Founder of Corniche Capital, believes this convergence marks a structural shift in how industrial real estate is valued. “Defense and defense tech no longer operate only in research labs or coastal innovation hubs,” said Ebrahimzadeh. “They require scalable, secure industrial infrastructure, long-term site control, and a workforce aligned with national priorities.”

Industrial Real Estate as Mission-Critical Infrastructure

As federal procurement expands and defense contractors accelerate domestic production, demand is rising for industrial assets capable of supporting sensitive operations, advanced manufacturing, testing, and logistics. Industry research from CBRE and JLL indicates that defense-aligned industrial properties are outperforming traditional industrial assets due to longer lease terms, higher tenant stickiness, and policy-backed demand visibility.

Industrial real estate has increasingly become embedded within the national security framework, serving as the physical platform through which defense innovation is manufactured, deployed, and sustained.

New Mexico: A Strategic Advantage for Defense and Industry

Corniche Capital has identified New Mexico as a particularly compelling market within this national strategy. The state offers proximity to national laboratories, military installations, aerospace testing corridors, and defense research institutions. In addition, New Mexico provides competitive tax incentives, workforce training programs, and economic development grants designed to attract advanced manufacturing and defense-related operations.

According to the New Mexico Economic Development Department, the state consistently ranks among the most cost-effective labor markets in the western United States, while maintaining a technically skilled workforce experienced in engineering, manufacturing, and applied sciences.

Corniche Capital’s Nationwide Investment Strategy

Corniche Capital operates with a nationwide mandate, structuring industrial real estate investments that support long-term tenants in defense, infrastructure, and advanced technology. The firm emphasizes durability, operational relevance, and alignment with federal and state policy objectives—rather than short-term market cycles.

As defense and defense technology remain top federal priorities, Ebrahimzadeh believes industrial real estate will continue to attract institutional capital as both a defensive asset class and a platform for long-term growth.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is an entrepreneur, investor, and founder focused on industrial real estate, private investments, and innovation aligned with national infrastructure and security priorities.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a strategic investment firm focused on industrial real estate and private capital opportunities supporting infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and mission-critical sectors across the United States.

