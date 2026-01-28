North America Gas Chromatography Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Agilent, Bio-Rad, Chromatotec, Merck, PerkinElmer, Phenomenex, Restek, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Gas Chromatography Market Report by Instrument Type, Accessories & Consumables, Detector Type, End User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Gas Chromatography Market is expected to reach US$ 2.64 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.69 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.75% from 2025 to 2033.

Stricter environmental and food safety laws, growing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D, and growing demand for analytical testing in the petrochemical and environmental sectors - which increases system adoption, consumables usage, and laboratory upgrades - are the main factors propelling the North American gas chromatography market.

One analytical method for separating and analyzing substances that can evaporate without breaking down is gas chromatography (GC). It separates chemical mixtures according to their volatility and interactions with the column material using a mobile phase (an inert gas) and a stationary phase (a coated column). Pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, petrochemicals, food and beverage quality management, and forensic science all make extensive use of GC. For complicated mixes, the approach yields precise qualitative and quantitative data. It is an essential instrument for industrial quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and research due to its great sensitivity, accuracy, and capacity to identify trace components.

The market for gas chromatography (GC) in North America is driven by several convergent drivers. The need for accurate chemical analysis is increased by regulatory requirements from organizations that supervise food, water, and air safety testing. GC systems are necessary for drug development, impurity profiling, and quality control in the thriving biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the United States and Canada.

The use of GC equipment and consumables is also driven by the expansion of the petrochemical, energy, and oil sectors as well as environmental monitoring. Furthermore, the adoption of GC technologies across industries is accelerated by the presence of top manufacturers of analytical instruments, sophisticated laboratory equipment, and rising research expenditure.

Growth Drivers for the North America Gas Chromatography Market

Expansion of Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Food-Safety Testing Applications

The North American region is home to a substantial pharmaceutical and biotech industry alongside large food processing, safety and testing markets. GC plays a crucial role in these sectors for impurity profiling, residual solvent analysis, metabolite separation, and chemical fingerprinting. As drug pipelines widen and companies adopt more complex formulations, laboratories require more advanced GC and GC-MS systems to meet stringent quality and regulatory demands.

At the same time, increasing consumer awareness of food safety and the need for contaminant testing in food and agricultural outputs stimulates demand for GC instruments. The convergence of these applications - pharmaceutical, biotech, food safety - results in higher shift to analytical instrumentation including GC, thus driving growth in North America.

Technological Innovation, Automation and Integrated GC Solutions

Another key growth driver in North America is the ongoing innovation in GC technology, automation and integration with digital and data-driven workflows. Manufacturers are introducing GC systems with improved sensitivity, faster runtimes, remote monitoring, automatic diagnostics, and connectivity with laboratory information management systems (LIMS).

These technological upgrades make GC more efficient, reduce downtime and enhance throughput - important attributes for labs handling large numbers of analyses. Additionally, adoption of cloud connectivity, predictive maintenance, and hybrid systems (GC coupled with mass spectrometry) further broaden the appeal. As laboratories in North America modernize and invest in smart analytical infrastructure, the demand for next-generation GC platforms and corresponding consumables increases, reinforcing market growth.

Increasing Focus on Environmental Sustainability and Compliance

The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and strict regulatory compliance is a major driver of the North American gas chromatography market. Both the U.S. and Canada have implemented stringent environmental and safety regulations governing emissions, air and water quality, and chemical waste management. Industries such as petrochemicals, oil and gas, manufacturing, and environmental testing rely heavily on GC systems to ensure compliance with these standards and to accurately monitor volatile organic compounds, greenhouse gases, and pollutants.

The need for trace-level detection and real-time analytical results has accelerated the adoption of advanced GC and GC-MS technologies. Additionally, government initiatives promoting green chemistry and cleaner industrial processes are pushing laboratories and industrial facilities to upgrade their analytical infrastructure. As sustainability becomes a business priority, the demand for efficient, automated, and high-precision gas chromatography systems continues to expand across North America.

Challenges in the North America Gas Chromatography Market

High cost and complexity associated with advanced GC systems and their ongoing operations

One significant challenge in the North American gas chromatography market is the high cost and complexity associated with advanced GC systems and their ongoing operations. Many modern GC units - especially those paired with mass spectrometry or configured for ultra-low detection limits - require substantial upfront capital investment and specialized technical expertise.

Consumables, carrier gases (such as helium or hydrogen), maintenance, and calibration costs also accumulate. For smaller laboratories or institutions with budget constraints, this cost barrier can delay system upgrades or replacements. The requirement for skilled chromatographers further adds to operational burden. These factors can slow adoption of new instruments or restrict expansion of testing capacity, limiting the full potential of market growth.

Regulatory and analytical complexity

Another key challenge is the evolving regulatory and analytical complexity of testing matrices and applications within the gas chromatography domain. As environmental, food, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries demand more sensitive and diverse analyses (including volatile organic compounds, trace impurities, PFAS, microplastics), GC systems must be capable of handling complex separations, ultra-trace detection, multi-matrix sample preparation and rigorous method validation.

This increases demands on both instrument performance and consumables, and can impose longer development and validation cycles. Moreover, harmonization of regulatory standards across jurisdictions remains uneven, creating compliance and workflow difficulties for laboratories operating across U.S. and Canadian markets. These complexities can slow technology adoption and increase cost of entry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Gas Chromatography Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Instrument Type

6.2 By Accessories & Consumables

6.3 By Detector Type

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Countries



7. Instrument Type

7.1 Systems

7.2 Detectors

7.3 Auto-samplers

7.4 Fraction Collectors

7.5 Micro & Portable GC

7.6 Other



8. Accessories & Consumables

8.1 Columns

8.2 Column Accessories

8.3 Pressure Regulators

8.4 Gas Generators

8.5 Fittings & Tubing

8.6 Others



9. Detector Type

9.1 Flame Ionization Detector (FID)

9.2 Thermal Conductivity Detector (TCD)

9.3 Electron Capture Detector (ECD)

9.4 Mass-Spectrometry Detector (GC-MS)

9.5 Others



10. End User

10.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.2 Oil & Gas / Petrochemical Industry

10.3 Environmental & Waste-water Agencies

10.4 Food & Beverage Industry

10.5 Academic & Government Research Institutes

10.6 Others



11. Country

11.1 United States

11.1.2 Market Breakup by Instrument Type

11.1.3 Market Breakup by Accessories & Consumables

11.1.4 Market Breakup by Detector Type

11.1.5 Market Breakup by End User

11.2 Canada

11.2.2 Market Breakup by Instrument Type

11.2.3 Market Breakup by Accessories & Consumables

11.2.4 Market Breakup by Detector Type

11.2.5 Market Breakup by End User



12. United States

12.1 California

12.2 Texas

12.3 New York

12.4 Florida

12.5 Illinois

12.6 Pennsylvania

12.7 Ohio

12.8 Georgia

12.9 New Jersey

12.10 Washington



13. Canada

13.1 Canada

13.2 Alberta

13.3 British Columbia

13.4 Manitoba

13.5 New Brunswick



14. Value Chain Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.3 Degree of Competition

15.4 Threat of New Entrants

15.5 Threat of Substitutes



16. SWOT Analysis

16.1 Strength

16.2 Weakness

16.3 Opportunity

16.4 Threats



17. Key Players Analysis

17.1 Overviews

17.2 Key Person

17.3 Recent Developments

17.4 SWOT Analysis

17.5 Revenue Analysis

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Chromatotec

Merck KgaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Phenomenex Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

