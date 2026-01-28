Gier Productions’ “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11” Wins Best Documentary Feature at 2026 Central Florida Film Festival

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 9/11 Legacy Foundation and Gier Productions are proud to announce that the documentary The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 has been awarded Best Documentary Feature at the 2026 Central Florida Film Festival (CENFLO), marking a significant milestone for the film following its recognition as an Official Selection and Best Documentary Feature Finalist.

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Michael Gier, executive produced by Dr. Chris Meek, and narrated by actor Gary Sinise, The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 has gained attention for its powerful storytelling and emotional depth. The documentary offers a sweeping and deeply personal examination of September 11, 2001, through the voices of those who lived it.

As America approaches the 25th observance of the September 11 attacks, the proceeds of the film will benefit The 9/11 Legacy Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to ensuring the impacts of these attacks are forever preserved in our country’s collective memory, especially for future generations.

The documentary honors the combined courage displayed on that day, featuring all three national memorial sites: the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It also highlights extraordinary acts of heroism, including the Flight 93 passengers who fought back against the hijackers, the massive 9/11 boatlift that evacuated more than 500,000 people from lower Manhattan in just hours, and the daring rescues carried out inside the Pentagon as military and civilian personnel risked their lives to save others. Among the film’s featured interviews is Hon. Andrew H. Card Jr., former Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, who recounts his firsthand experience standing beside the President during one of the most pivotal moments in modern American history.

“Receiving the Best Documentary Feature award from CENFLO is incredibly meaningful,” said Gier. “This film was created to honor the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering unity that emerged in the aftermath of 9/11. It’s a story of resilience, courage, and the human spirit confronting unimaginable tragedy. I’m profoundly grateful to CENFLO for recognizing not just the film, but the importance of preserving and sharing these stories for future generations. This recognition reinforces the responsibility we all share to remember, reflect, and learn from that day.”

“The mission of The 9/11 Legacy Foundation is to ensure that the stories of courage, sacrifice, and unity from September 11 are always remembered,” said Dr. Meek. “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 powerfully honors that mission by preserving firsthand accounts and shining a light on the extraordinary bravery displayed that day. We are proud to uplift and promote this film, and deeply grateful to receive part of the future proceeds that will help the Foundation continue its work of education, remembrance, and service for generations to come.”

CENFLO, named by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the “Top 25 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee,” is known for elevating impactful independent films and socially relevant storytelling. The recognition of The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 reflects the film’s resonance with both festival juries and audiences alike.

Additional information about The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11, including the trailer, real stories, and production details, can be found at heroismandresiliency.com.

Gier has produced and directed hundreds of film and video projects across a wide range of media. He began his career starring in Broadway musicals all over the country and has appeared in numerous films and television productions, working alongside some of the industry’s most respected talents.

About Gier Productions

Gier Productions, LLC is an award-winning film and media production company founded by filmmaker Michael Gier. The company produces feature films, documentaries, commercials, and corporate media that inspire, educate, and drive social impact. Known for powerful storytelling and high production value, Gier Productions’ work often highlights themes of resilience, service, and the human spirit. Its mission is to create content that not only entertains but also makes a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

About The 9/11 Legacy Foundation

The 9/11 Legacy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that the memory of September 11, 2001, and its enduring impact on our nation are always remembered. Through education, storytelling, and commemoration, the Foundation preserves the stories of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience that emerged from that day. By engaging survivors, families, first responders, and future generations, the Foundation works to honor those we lost, support those who continue to bear the weight of that day, and inspire a renewed commitment to unity, service, and vigilance.

Contact: Michael Gier (Gier Productions)

818.439.7383

michael@gierproductions.com