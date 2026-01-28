Survey: Americans Increasingly Divided on Key Foreign Policy Challenges

Chicago, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deepening political polarization within the United States is eroding longstanding bipartisan public consensus on key American foreign policy challenges, finds a new study from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

“The Growing Partisan Divide on US Foreign Policy,” the report for the Council’s Annual Survey, draws on more than 50 years of public opinion data now featured in a new interactive dashboard. Counter to prevailing perceptions, a majority of Americans continue to favor an active U.S. role in the world (60%) as they have since 1974. The public remains committed to defending U.S. allies (81%), favors increasing or maintaining the U.S. commitment to NATO (74%) and sees international trade as good for the U.S. economy (79%).

Over the past decade, however, partisan gaps have widened sharply over what threats matter most, whether to act multilaterally or alone and how best to manage issues such as competition with China, tariffs and immigration.

“Political divisions once limited to the domestic sphere are now spilling over into the foreign policy realm,” said Dina Smeltz, the Council’s managing director and chair of public opinion and foreign policy. “To preserve U.S. credibility abroad, leaders in Washington must find a way to unite the American people around a common strategy for addressing the most critical challenges facing the world today.”

Key Data

Sharp partisan split on China: Republicans are far more likely to view China as a critical threat (66%) than Democrats (44%) and Independents (44%), which is reflected in their preferred strategy for engagement with Beijing. While majorities of Democrats and Independents (66% each) favor friendly cooperation, just a third of Republicans agree (33%)—a major break from previous decades when support for friendly cooperation generally hovered above 60% across all parties.

Major Democratic pivot on tariffs: Six in 10 Democrats (61%, up from 34% in 2024) and half of Independents (50%, up from 37% in 2024) say U.S. trade policy should have no restrictions in order to give consumers more choices and lower prices. By contrast, in a result that is consistent with their views dating back to 2018, three in four Republicans favor restrictions designed to protect American jobs (76%).

Top partisan fault line now immigration: Two-thirds of Republicans (68%) view immigration as a critical threat (their top concern), compared with just 14% of Democrats and 32% of Independents. This underscores a sharp divergence from 1998—when majorities across all parties viewed immigration as a critical threat (58% Democrats, 56% Republicans, 51% Independents)—and reflects deeper splits over identity and inclusion today.

For further analysis of critical foreign policy issues, explore the full report and the interactive dashboard.

“As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, the Council has a vital role to play in helping leaders in the United States and across the world deepen their understanding of how Americans feel about U.S. global engagement,” said Council President and CEO Leslie Vinjamuri. “At a time of considerable disruption, it is more important than ever to discern how Americans view China, for example, or whether they support the use of tariffs, or of military force, U.S. alliances or participation in multilateral institutions to advance U.S. goals abroad.”

The 2025 Chicago Council Survey was made possible by generous support from Lester Crown and the Crown Family.

The most recent data were collected from July 18 through July 30, 2025, among a national sample of 2,148 adults, 18 years of age or older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The margin of error is ± 2.2 percentage points, including a design effect of 1.07.

###

About the Chicago Council Survey

The Chicago Council Survey provides the most comprehensive view of American public opinion on critical U.S. foreign policy issues, highlighting critical trends and shifts in thinking over time since 1974. The Council’s polling experts, their annual report and related topical briefs compose the Council’s most recognized area of research. A signature area of study under the Lester Crown Center on US Foreign Policy, the Chicago Council Survey provides the public with a mechanism for sharing views with politicians and decision-makers who each year cite the survey as a valuable resource for influencing policy debates.

About the Council

Founded in 1922, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing knowledge and engagement in global affairs. Our in-depth analysis and expert-led research influence policy conversations and inform the insights we share with our growing community. Through accessible content and open dialogue drawing on diverse, fact-based perspectives, we empower more people to help shape our global future. Learn more at globalaffairs.org.