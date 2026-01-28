Bright MLS Appoints Rajeev Sajja as First Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

North Bethesda, Md., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright MLS today announced that industry and AI expert Rajeev Sajja has been named the company’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO), a new role created to accelerate Bright’s transformation as an AI-native, enterprise scale technology and data platform powering the future of real estate. The appointment reflects Bright’s belief that AI will redefine how listing data is managed, insights are delivered, and professionals compete in a rapidly changing market.

“AI can no longer be a feature on the side of the MLS; it has to be built into the core of how we manage listings, deliver insights, and support our subscribers’ businesses,” said Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS President & CEO. “Rajeev brings a rare combination of deep real estate experience and technology vision to this new role that will help us turn AI into real, everyday advantages for the professionals who rely on Bright.”

"I’m honored to join Bright as its first Chief AI Officer at a pivotal moment for both the company and the real estate industry,” said Rajeev Sajja. “Bright has a bold vision to become the first AI-native MLS, and I’m excited to help bring that vision to life with practical, responsible AI that helps agents and brokers serve clients better through smarter data and trusted insights.”

With the launch of the Bright Solutions suite of SaaS products late last year, Bright is already focused on building tools that help agents and brokers work faster and smarter. New AI-powered features in the pipeline include tools that simplify listing entry, improve data quality, surface better insights about the housing market, and streamline everyday workflows, from preparing CMAs and market content, to helping agents quickly understand what is happening in their markets.

Sajja is a real estate technology and marketing leader, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing and Innovation at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, overseeing enterprise marketing technology initiatives and leading the company’s AI task force. Recognized as a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in the Futurist category for 2023 and 2024, a Crusader in 2025, and a twotime Philadelphia Business Journal Top IT Pro, he is a frequent industry voice on AI and hosts the popular “Real Estate AI Flash” podcast. He has also served as an Adjunct Professor at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business.

Sajja holds a B.S. in Electronics & Communication Engineering, an M.S. in Computer Engineering, and an MBA, reflecting a strong blend of deep technical expertise and business leadership.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states—Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia—and the District of Columbia. In 2025 alone, Bright powered more than 460,000 listings, far outpacing other large MLSs. Bright was built to lead. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions and best-in-class tools designed to push organized real estate forward, creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace. Bright Solutions, the company’s new suite of SaaS products, helps real estate professionals meet the challenges of a rapidly changing landscape. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.