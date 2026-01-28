When One App Closes, A Better One Opens: BestInterest Launches "Lifesaving" Free Co-Parenting App to Fill Market Gap

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As major co-parenting platforms eliminate their free tiers and move behind paywalls, thousands of co-parents are left scrambling for a solution that doesn't add a financial burden to the already high cost of divorce. BestInterest, the leading AI-powered co-parenting platform, today announces the immediate availability of its comprehensive free coparenting app plan, ensuring that peace and documentation remain accessible to every family, regardless of budget.



This launch ensures that peace and documentation remain accessible to every family, regardless of budget—a mission that has led many high-conflict co-parents to describe the app as "lifesaving."

"We believe that the safety of a child and the peace of a parent should never be a luxury good," says Sol Kennedy, Founder of BestInterest. "When we saw other apps closing their doors to free users, we knew we had to open ours wider. Co-parents need a reliable, court-admissible way to communicate without friction, and they shouldn't have to pay a monthly subscription just to know when to pick up their kids."

Endorsed by Experts

The platform’s unique approach to conflict management has garnered attention from leading mental health professionals.

"This changes the game for parents in conflict," says Dr. Ramani Durvasula, clinical psychologist and expert on narcissism. "By filtering out harmful messages, BestInterest helps protect parents' mental health, allows parents to stay present, and creates a more supportive environment for children."

A New Standard for Free Co-Parenting Tools

While competitors are restricting basic features, BestInterest’s Free Plan provides a complete suite of tools designed to reduce conflict and streamline logistics:

Unlimited Secure Messaging: Keep communication out of texts and emails. Messages are unalterable, timestamped, and court-ready.

Daily AI Coparent Coaching: Access free AI coaching sessions every single day to help you draft calm responses, reframe emotions, and de-escalate conflict before hitting send.

Co-Parenting Journal: A private space to log incidents, memories, and notes that are strictly for your eyes (or your lawyer's), keeping your documentation organized.

Tasks & To-Dos: Assign and track shared responsibilities—from packing soccer cleats to signing permission slips—without the nagging.

Advanced AI for High-Conflict Situations

For families navigating high-conflict coparenting dynamics, BestInterest also offers optional premium features that act as a digital buffer. Subscribers can upgrade to access Message Shield, an AI moderator that filters toxic language before it’s read, and Tone Guardian, which coaches parents to send calmer, "grey rock" responses. The premium tier also includes Solo Mode, allowing one parent to use the app's documentation tools even if their ex refuses to join.

"Our goal is to meet parents where they are," adds Kennedy. "For many, our Free Plan is the perfect solution for logistical clarity. for those dealing with abuse or high conflict, our premium AI tools are there to provide an extra layer of protection."

Availability

The BestInterest Free Coparenting App Plan is available immediately for download on iOS and Android for coparents in the US, Canada, Australia, and UK.



Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bestinterest-for-coparents/id6503981502

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bestinterest.coparent&hl=en_US

About BestInterest

BestInterest is a co-parenting app designed to help separated parents communicate effectively and reduce conflict. By combining essential organization tools with cutting-edge AI moderation, BestInterest helps families transition from chaos to calm, prioritizing the well-being of the children involved.

